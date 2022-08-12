Bayern Múnich en su primer partido por la temporada regular ante Eintracht de Frankfurt, se paseó y lo hizo muy bien venciendo con tranquilidad por (1-6) como visitante. Automáticamente, cambiaron el chip cuando terminó el cotejo, porque sabían que tenían otro duelo a la vuelta de la esquina, como será este del domingo desde las (10:30 AM - HORA PERUANA). Será el primer cotejo de la temporada regular ante su gente, y esperan dar su mejor espectáculo posible.

Como ya es una costumbre saludable, el 'Allianz Arena' estará colmado de hinchas, para aplaudir el buen fútbol de sus ídolos, 'los bávaros'. Esta vez enfrentarán a un cuadro con más pasado que presente, como el Wolfsburgo, el cual, en su apertura por Bundesliga, empató (2-2) ante el Werder Bremen. Dejando más dudas que certezas, porque ahora deberán jugar contra un gigante de verdad, y deberán estar metidos en todos sus sentidos.

El Bayern Múnich ahora sin su estrella principal y goleador, Robert Lewandowski, quien se marchó al FC Barcelona este año en el mercado de pases, después de hacer historia. Ha cambiado su forma de jugar, porque están abriendo otras vertientes de movimientos, para poder llegar al gol. Así lo demostraron en su cotejo contras 'Las Águilas' del Frankfurt, quienes sufrieron la más dura avalancha ofensiva del profesor Nagelsmann.

Con Sadio Mané, Serge Gnabry, Thomas Müller, entre otros, prometen la misma intensidad para solucionar el resultado desde el comienzo. Este año, sin el '9' principal, todos están más liberados para llegar al punto máximo de gol. Por lo menos eso se notó en la jornada 1. Ahora tocará ver si lo terminan revalidando, o el Wolfsburgo demuestra el trabajo de su director técnico, Niko Kovač. Quien se encontrará con su ex, como DT y jugador.

POSIBLES ALINEACIONES BAYERN MÚNICH VS. WOLFSBURGO:

XI BAYERN MÚNICH: Neuer; Pavard, Upamecano, Hernandez, Davies; Kimmich, Sabitzer; Musiala, Muller, Gnabry; Mane.

XI WOLFSBURGO: Casteels; Baku, Bornauw, Lacroix, Van de Ven; Arnold, Guilavogui, Svanberg; Wimmer, Nmecha, Marmoush.

¿CUÁNDO SE JUGARÁ EL BAYERN MÚNICH VS. WOLFSBURGO?

Bayern Múnich será local este domingo 14 desde las (10:30 AM - HORA PERUANA) ante el Wolfsburgo en el 'Allianz Arena'.

