Con puntaje perfecto y un rendimiento sostenido de forma interesante, casi al nivel del mismo cuadro del torneo local, considerado como el mejor (Bayern Munich). Borussia Dortmund recibe en su casa al Werder Bremen en un choque entre dos cuadros de mucho nombre. La Bundesliga se viste de gala para encontrar el ambiente perfecto de competencia, en lo que será este versus considerado por muchos como clásico.
Los dueños de casa han hecho la tarea hasta este momento, en la primera fecha vencieron al Bayer Leverkusen como local por la mínima diferencia, y la siguiente se despacharon contra Friburgo por (1-3) en condición de visitante. Y ahora, para continuar por el camino del éxito, van a enfrentar al ex equipo de nuestro representante más importante, Claudio Pizarro.
Por el lado de Werder Bremen, podemos decir que aún no ganó, e igualó dos resultados en su arranque de la 'Liga Alemana'. La primera jornada empató 2-2 ante el Wolfsburgo, y a la siguiente, por el mismo resultado, pero como local, igualó ante el Stuttgart. Por eso, desde tienda 'verde', dicen que esta sería el resultado definitivo, aunque en frente hay una máquina colectiva de atacar a sus rivales.
Yendo al plano general, podemos adelantar que tanto Mateu Morey y Giovanni Reyna en Borussia Dortmund no están al nivel que se espera, considerándose como bajas a los dos jugadores. Mientras que las lesiones en Werder Bremen de Jean Manuel Mbom (Aquiles) y Dikeni Salifou (abductor), los debilita para este versus que seguramente nos tendrá a todos muy pendientes.
POSIBLES ALINEACIONES BORUSSIA DORTMUND VS. WERDER BREMEN:
XI BORUSSIA DORTMUND: Kobel; Meunier, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Guerreiro; Dahoud, Bellingham; Hazard, Reus, Malen; Modeste.
XI WERDER BREMEN: Pavlenka; Pieper, Veljkovic, Friedl; Weiser, Bittencourt, Stage, Groß, Jung; Füllkrug, Ducksch.
¿CUÁNDO SE JUGARÁ EL BORUSSIA DORTMUND VS. WERDER BREMEN?
Borussia Dortmund será local ante el Werder Bremen, este sábado 20 a las (8:30 AM - HORA PERUANA), en el 'Signal Iduna Park'.
¿QUÉ CANAL PASARÁ EL PARTIDO ENTRE BORUSSIA DORTMUND VS. WERDER BREMEN?
