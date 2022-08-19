Con puntaje perfecto y un rendimiento sostenido de forma interesante, casi al nivel del mismo cuadro del torneo local, considerado como el mejor (Bayern Munich). Borussia Dortmund recibe en su casa al Werder Bremen en un choque entre dos cuadros de mucho nombre. La Bundesliga se viste de gala para encontrar el ambiente perfecto de competencia, en lo que será este versus considerado por muchos como clásico.

Los dueños de casa han hecho la tarea hasta este momento, en la primera fecha vencieron al Bayer Leverkusen como local por la mínima diferencia, y la siguiente se despacharon contra Friburgo por (1-3) en condición de visitante. Y ahora, para continuar por el camino del éxito, van a enfrentar al ex equipo de nuestro representante más importante, Claudio Pizarro.

Por el lado de Werder Bremen, podemos decir que aún no ganó, e igualó dos resultados en su arranque de la 'Liga Alemana'. La primera jornada empató 2-2 ante el Wolfsburgo, y a la siguiente, por el mismo resultado, pero como local, igualó ante el Stuttgart. Por eso, desde tienda 'verde', dicen que esta sería el resultado definitivo, aunque en frente hay una máquina colectiva de atacar a sus rivales.

 

Yendo al plano general, podemos adelantar que tanto Mateu Morey y Giovanni Reyna en Borussia Dortmund no están al nivel que se espera, considerándose como bajas a los dos jugadores. Mientras que las lesiones en Werder Bremen de Jean Manuel Mbom (Aquiles) y Dikeni Salifou (abductor), los debilita para este versus que seguramente nos tendrá a todos muy pendientes.

POSIBLES ALINEACIONES BORUSSIA DORTMUND VS. WERDER BREMEN:

XI BORUSSIA DORTMUND: Kobel; Meunier, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Guerreiro; Dahoud, Bellingham; Hazard, Reus, Malen; Modeste.

XI WERDER BREMEN: Pavlenka; Pieper, Veljkovic, Friedl; Weiser, Bittencourt, Stage, Groß, Jung; Füllkrug, Ducksch.

¿CUÁNDO SE JUGARÁ EL BORUSSIA DORTMUND VS. WERDER BREMEN?

Borussia Dortmund será local ante el Werder Bremen, este sábado 20 a las (8:30 AM - HORA PERUANA), en el 'Signal Iduna Park'.

¿QUÉ CANAL PASARÁ EL PARTIDO ENTRE BORUSSIA DORTMUND VS. WERDER BREMEN?

Albania    SuperSport 3 Digitalb
Argentina    Star+
Armenia    Сетанта Спорт +
Australia    beIN Sports Connect
Austria    Sky Sport Bundesliga 1, Sky Sport Bundesliga 2, Sky Go, Sky Sport Bundesliga UHD
Azerbaiyán    Сетанта Спорт +
Bangladésh    Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD
Bielorrusia    Сетанта Спорт +
Bélgica    Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium
Bután    Sony LIV
Bolivia    Star+
Bosnia-Herzegovina    SportKlub 1 Serbia, Moja TV
Brunei    Astro Go
Bulgaria    Diema Sport 3, Play Diema Xtra
Burundi    Startimes World Football
Canadá    Sportsnet Pacific, Sportsnet.ca, Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet West, Sportsnet East, Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet Ontario
Chile    Star+
China    QQ Sports Live, PPTV Sport China, Migu
Colombia    Star+
Congo    Startimes World Football
Costa Rica    Sky HD
Croacia    Sportklub 1 Croatia
República Checa    Nova Sport 3
Dinamarca    See, Viaplay Denmark
República Dominicana    Sky HD
Ecuador    Star+
El Salvador    Sky HD
Estonia    Сетанта Спорт +, Viaplay Estonia
Islas Feroe    See
Finlandia    V Sport+ Finland, Elisa Viihde Viaplay
Francia    beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 2
Georgia    Сетанта Спорт +
Alemania    WOW, Sky Go, Sky Sport Bundesliga UHD, Sky Sport Bundesliga 2, Sky Sport Bundesliga 1
Ghana    Startimes World Football
Grecia    Nova Sports 3
Guam    ESPN Deportes
Guatemala    Sky HD
Guinea    Startimes World Football
Honduras    Sky HD
Hong Kong    M Plus Live
Hungría    Arena4
Islandia    Viaplay Iceland
India    SONY TEN 1, JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1 HD
Indonesia    Mola TV App, mola.tv, Mola
Internacional    Onefootball, Bet365
Israel    Sport 3
Italia    SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 251, NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno
Japón    BS SUKAPA CH 241
Kazajstán    Сетанта Спорт +
Kenia    Startimes World Football
Kosovo    ArtMotion
Kirguistán    Сетанта Спорт +
Letonia    Сетанта Спорт +, Viaplay Latvia
Lituania    Сетанта Спорт +, Viaplay Lithuania
Luxemburgo    Eleven Sports 1 Belgium
Macao    M Plus Live
Malasia    Astro Go
Maldivas    SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV
Malta    TSN5 Malta, GO TV Anywhere
México    Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Moldavia    Сетанта Спорт +
Montenegro    SportKlub 1 Serbia
Mozambique    Startimes World Football
Myanmar    Skynet Myanmar
Nepal    SONY TEN 1 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1
Países Bajos    Viaplay Netherlands
Nueva Zelanda    beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nicaragua    Sky HD
Nigeria    Startimes World Football
North Macedonia    SportKlub 1 Serbia, MaxTV Go
Northern Mariana Islands    ESPN Deportes
Noruega    Viaplay Norway, V Sport 1
Pakistán    SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1 HD
Panamá    Sky HD
Paraguay    Star+
Perú    Star+
Polonia    Viaplay Poland
Portugal    Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
Puerto Rico    ESPN Deportes
Rumania    Prima Sport 2, Digi Online, Digi Sport 1 Romania
Rusia    Матч! Футбол 3, Sportbox.ru, matchtv.ru
Ruanda    Startimes World Football
Serbia    SportKlub 1 Serbia
Sierra Leona    Startimes World Football
Singapur    HUB Sports 2, StarHub TV+
Eslovaquia    Nova Sport 3
Eslovenia    ŠTV 1
Sur África    Startimes World Football
España    #Vamos
Sri Lanka    SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV
Suecia    Viaplay Sweden
Suiza    Sky Sport Bundesliga 1, Sky Sport Bundesliga 2
Tayikistán    Сетанта Спорт +
Tanzania    Startimes World Football
Tailandia    PPTV HD 36, AIS PLAY
Timor-Leste    Mola, mola.tv
Turquía    Tivibu Spor 2, beIN CONNECT Turkey, beIN Sports 4 Turkey
Turkmenistán    Сетанта Спорт +
U.S. Virgin Islands    ESPN Deportes
Uganda    Startimes World Football
Ucrania    Setanta Sports+, Сетанта Спорт
Estados Unidos    ESPN Deportes+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
United States Minor Outlying Islands    ESPN Deportes
Uruguay    Star+
Uzbekistán    Сетанта Спорт +
Venezuela    Star+