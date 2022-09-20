Después de ver sus esperanzas de títulos consecutivos de la Liga de Naciones de la UEFA, estrellarse y desvanecerse por los resultados negativos. Francia reanudará sus funciones en el 'Grupo A' de la Liga A en casa ante Austria el jueves por la tarde a las (1:45 PM - HORA PERUANA), en el 'Stade de France' como local.
'Les Bleus', actuales campeones mundiales, se enfrentan a la perspectiva de un descenso devastador a la Liga B, mientras que sus visitantes no están mucho mejor, sentados en el tercer lugar con cuatro puntos a su nombre. Austria buscará la victoria gracias a un resultado que podría romper algunos esquemas de planificación general.
Una victoria de Austria en el marco teórico, esta semana relegaría oficialmente a Francia a la Liga B. Clasificándose eso como una vergüenza internacional, pero el equipo de Ralf Rangnick tampoco está a salvo de la caída todavía, ya que 'Das Team' (como se le conoce a Austria en Europa) no ganó en sus últimos tres partidos de la Liga de las Naciones en junio.
En Francia se puede confirmar que existen bajas por diversos motivos, no podrá contar con jugadores como Paul Pogba, Presnel Kimpembe, Ibrahima Konate, Lucas Hernandez, N'Golo Kante, Anthony Martial, Kingsley Coman y Benzema, todos ellos están siendo considerados como no disponibles. Podría tomarse eso como un punto a favor de Austria, pero uno nunca sabe, el fútbol es impredecible.
POSIBLES ALINEACIONES / FRANCIA VS. AUSTRIA:
XI FRANCIA: Maignan; Pavard, Kounde, Varane, Mendy; Guendouzi, Tchouameni, Camavinga; Griezmann; Mbappe, Giroud.
XI AUSTRIA: Lindner; Lainer, Trauner, Lienhart, Alaba; Sabitzer, Schlager, Siewald; Baumgartner; Arnautovic, Gregoritsch.
¿CUÁNDO SE JUGARÁ EL FRANCIA VS. AUSTRIA?
Francia estará jugando como local ante Austria en el 'Stade de France', este jueves 22 de septiembre a las (1:45 PM - HORA PERUANA). Partido correspondiente a la Liga de Naciones (Grupo A).
¿QUÉ CANAL PASARÁ EL PARTIDO ENTRE FRANCIA VS. AUSTRIA?
