Después de ver sus esperanzas de títulos consecutivos de la Liga de Naciones de la UEFA, estrellarse y desvanecerse por los resultados negativos. Francia reanudará sus funciones en el 'Grupo A' de la Liga A en casa ante Austria el jueves por la tarde a las (1:45 PM - HORA PERUANA), en el 'Stade de France' como local.

'Les Bleus', actuales campeones mundiales, se enfrentan a la perspectiva de un descenso devastador a la Liga B, mientras que sus visitantes no están mucho mejor, sentados en el tercer lugar con cuatro puntos a su nombre. Austria buscará la victoria gracias a un resultado que podría romper algunos esquemas de planificación general.

Una victoria de Austria en el marco teórico, esta semana relegaría oficialmente a Francia a la Liga B. Clasificándose eso como una vergüenza internacional, pero el equipo de Ralf Rangnick tampoco está a salvo de la caída todavía, ya que 'Das Team' (como se le conoce a Austria en Europa) no ganó en sus últimos tres partidos de la Liga de las Naciones en junio.

En Francia se puede confirmar que existen bajas por diversos motivos, no podrá contar con jugadores como Paul Pogba, Presnel Kimpembe, Ibrahima Konate, Lucas Hernandez, N'Golo Kante, Anthony Martial, Kingsley Coman y Benzema, todos ellos están siendo considerados como no disponibles. Podría tomarse eso como un punto a favor de Austria, pero uno nunca sabe, el fútbol es impredecible.

POSIBLES ALINEACIONES / FRANCIA VS. AUSTRIA:

XI FRANCIA: Maignan; Pavard, Kounde, Varane, Mendy; Guendouzi, Tchouameni, Camavinga; Griezmann; Mbappe, Giroud.

XI AUSTRIA: Lindner; Lainer, Trauner, Lienhart, Alaba; Sabitzer, Schlager, Siewald; Baumgartner; Arnautovic, Gregoritsch.

¿CUÁNDO SE JUGARÁ EL FRANCIA VS. AUSTRIA?

Francia estará jugando como local ante Austria en el 'Stade de France', este jueves 22 de septiembre a las (1:45 PM - HORA PERUANA). Partido correspondiente a la Liga de Naciones (Grupo A).

¿QUÉ CANAL PASARÁ EL PARTIDO ENTRE FRANCIA VS. AUSTRIA?

Albania SuperSport 2 Digitalb

Andorra M6, M6.fr

Angola SuperSport GOtv Football

Argentina ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia Optus Sport

Austria ORF eins, ORF TVthek

Bangladésh SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV

Bélgica Play Sports, Eleven Sports 2 Belgium

Belice ESPN Norte

Benín SuperSport GOtv Football

Bután Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD

Bolivia Star+

Bosnia-Herzegovina Arena Sport 2

Botsuana SuperSport GOtv Football

Brasil Star+

Bulgaria Diema Sport 2, Play Diema Xtra

Burkina Faso SuperSport GOtv Football

Burundi SuperSport GOtv Football

Camerún SuperSport GOtv Football

Canadá DAZN

Cape Verde SuperSport GOtv Football

República Centroafricana SuperSport GOtv Football

Chad SuperSport GOtv Football

Chile Star+, ESPN Chile

Colombia ESPN, Star+

Comoras SuperSport GOtv Football

Congo SuperSport GOtv Football

RD del Congo SuperSport GOtv Football

Islas Cook Sky Sport 4 NZ

Costa Rica Star+, ESPN Norte

Cote D'Ivoire SuperSport GOtv Football

Chipre Cytavision Sports 3, Cytavision on the Go

Dinamarca TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark

Yibuti SuperSport GOtv Football

República Dominicana ESPN Norte, Star+

Ecuador ESPN, Star+

El Salvador Star+, ESPN Norte

Guinea Ecuatorial SuperSport GOtv Football

Eritrea SuperSport GOtv Football

Estonia Viaplay Estonia

Etiopía SuperSport GOtv Football

Islas Feroe TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X

Fiyi Sky Sport 4 NZ

Finlandia V Sport Premium, C More Suomi

Francia M6.fr, M6, Molotov, Free

Gabón SuperSport GOtv Football

Gambia SuperSport GOtv Football

Alemania DAZN1, DAZN

Ghana SuperSport GOtv Football

Grecia Nova Sports 1

Guatemala Star+, ESPN Norte

Guinea SuperSport GOtv Football

Guinea-Bissau SuperSport GOtv Football

Honduras Star+, ESPN Norte

Hungría Spíler1

Islandia Viaplay Iceland

India SONY TEN 2, JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD

Internacional UEFA.tv

Israel Sport 2

Italia SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno, NOW TV

Japón DAZN

Kenia SuperSport GOtv Football

Kiribati Sky Sport 4 NZ

Corea del Sur SPOTV ON

Letonia Viaplay Latvia

Lesoto SuperSport GOtv Football

Liberia SuperSport GOtv Football

Lituania Viaplay Lithuania

Luxemburgo Eleven Sports 2 Belgium

Madagascar SuperSport GOtv Football

Malaui SuperSport GOtv Football

Maldivas SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD

Malí SuperSport GOtv Football

Marshall Islands Sky Sport 4 NZ

Mauritania SuperSport GOtv Football

Mauricio SuperSport GOtv Football

Mayotte SuperSport GOtv Football

México Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Montenegro Arena Sport 2

Mozambique SuperSport GOtv Football

Namibia SuperSport GOtv Football

Nauru Sky Sport 4 NZ

Nepal Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD

Nueva Zelanda SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport 4 NZ

Nicaragua ESPN Norte, Star+

Níger SuperSport GOtv Football

Nigeria SuperSport GOtv Football

Niue Sky Sport 4 NZ

North Macedonia Arena Sport 2

Noruega TV 2 Play

Pakistán SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD

Palau Sky Sport 4 NZ

Panamá ESPN Norte, Star+

Paraguay Star+

Perú Star+

Filipinas Premier Sports

Portugal Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen, Match Player

Puerto Rico ViX

Reunion SuperSport GOtv Football

Rumania Digi Online, Prima Sport 1, Digi Sport 1 Romania

Rusia Okko Спорт

Ruanda SuperSport GOtv Football

Saint Helena SuperSport GOtv Football

Samoa Sky Sport 4 NZ

Sao Tome And Principe SuperSport GOtv Football

Senegal SuperSport GOtv Football

Serbia Arena Sport 1P

Seychelles SuperSport GOtv Football

Sierra Leona SuperSport GOtv Football

Islas Salomón Sky Sport 4 NZ

Somalia SuperSport GOtv Football

Sur África SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football

Sri Lanka SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV

Sudán SuperSport GOtv Football

Suazilandia SuperSport GOtv Football

Suecia V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

Suiza DAZN, M6 Suisse

Tanzania SuperSport GOtv Football

Togo SuperSport GOtv Football

Tonga Sky Sport 4 NZ

Turquía S Sport, S Sport+

Tuvalu Sky Sport 4 NZ

Uganda SuperSport GOtv Football

Ucrania MEGOGO Football 2

Estados Unidos ViX

Uruguay Star+

Vanuatu Sky Sport 4 NZ

Venezuela Star+, ESPN

Zambia SuperSport GOtv Football

Zimbabue SuperSport GOtv Football