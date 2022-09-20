Después de ver sus esperanzas de títulos consecutivos de la Liga de Naciones de la UEFA, estrellarse y desvanecerse por los resultados negativos. Francia reanudará sus funciones en el 'Grupo A' de la Liga A en casa ante Austria el jueves por la tarde a las (1:45 PM - HORA PERUANA), en el 'Stade de France' como local. 

'Les Bleus', actuales campeones mundiales, se enfrentan a la perspectiva de un descenso devastador a la Liga B, mientras que sus visitantes no están mucho mejor, sentados en el tercer lugar con cuatro puntos a su nombre. Austria buscará la victoria gracias a un resultado que podría romper algunos esquemas de planificación general.

Una victoria de Austria en el marco teórico, esta semana relegaría oficialmente a Francia a la Liga B. Clasificándose eso como una vergüenza internacional, pero el equipo de Ralf Rangnick tampoco está a salvo de la caída todavía, ya que 'Das Team' (como se le conoce a Austria en Europa) no ganó en sus últimos tres partidos de la Liga de las Naciones en junio.

En Francia se puede confirmar que existen bajas por diversos motivos, no podrá contar con jugadores como Paul Pogba, Presnel Kimpembe, Ibrahima Konate, Lucas Hernandez, N'Golo Kante, Anthony Martial, Kingsley Coman y Benzema, todos ellos están siendo considerados como no disponibles. Podría tomarse eso como un punto a favor de Austria, pero uno nunca sabe, el fútbol es impredecible.

POSIBLES ALINEACIONES / FRANCIA VS. AUSTRIA:

XI FRANCIA: Maignan; Pavard, Kounde, Varane, Mendy; Guendouzi, Tchouameni, Camavinga; Griezmann; Mbappe, Giroud.

XI AUSTRIA: Lindner; Lainer, Trauner, Lienhart, Alaba; Sabitzer, Schlager, Siewald; Baumgartner; Arnautovic, Gregoritsch.

¿CUÁNDO SE JUGARÁ EL FRANCIA VS. AUSTRIA?

Francia estará jugando como local ante Austria en el 'Stade de France', este jueves 22 de septiembre a las (1:45 PM - HORA PERUANA). Partido correspondiente a la Liga de Naciones (Grupo A).

¿QUÉ CANAL PASARÁ EL PARTIDO ENTRE FRANCIA VS. AUSTRIA?

Albania    SuperSport 2 Digitalb
Andorra    M6, M6.fr
Angola    SuperSport GOtv Football
Argentina    ESPN Argentina, Star+
Australia    Optus Sport
Austria    ORF eins, ORF TVthek
Bangladésh    SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV
Bélgica    Play Sports, Eleven Sports 2 Belgium
Belice    ESPN Norte
Benín    SuperSport GOtv Football
Bután    Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD
Bolivia    Star+
Bosnia-Herzegovina    Arena Sport 2
Botsuana    SuperSport GOtv Football
Brasil    Star+
Bulgaria    Diema Sport 2, Play Diema Xtra
Burkina Faso    SuperSport GOtv Football
Burundi    SuperSport GOtv Football
Camerún    SuperSport GOtv Football
Canadá    DAZN
Cape Verde    SuperSport GOtv Football
República Centroafricana    SuperSport GOtv Football
Chad    SuperSport GOtv Football
Chile    Star+, ESPN Chile
Colombia    ESPN, Star+
Comoras    SuperSport GOtv Football
Congo    SuperSport GOtv Football
RD del Congo    SuperSport GOtv Football
Islas Cook    Sky Sport 4 NZ
Costa Rica    Star+, ESPN Norte
Cote D'Ivoire    SuperSport GOtv Football
Chipre    Cytavision Sports 3, Cytavision on the Go
Dinamarca    TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark
Yibuti    SuperSport GOtv Football
República Dominicana    ESPN Norte, Star+
Ecuador    ESPN, Star+
El Salvador    Star+, ESPN Norte
Guinea Ecuatorial    SuperSport GOtv Football
Eritrea    SuperSport GOtv Football
Estonia    Viaplay Estonia
Etiopía    SuperSport GOtv Football
Islas Feroe    TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X
Fiyi    Sky Sport 4 NZ
Finlandia    V Sport Premium, C More Suomi
Francia    M6.fr, M6, Molotov, Free
Gabón    SuperSport GOtv Football
Gambia    SuperSport GOtv Football
Alemania    DAZN1, DAZN
Ghana    SuperSport GOtv Football
Grecia    Nova Sports 1
Guatemala    Star+, ESPN Norte
Guinea    SuperSport GOtv Football
Guinea-Bissau    SuperSport GOtv Football
Honduras    Star+, ESPN Norte
Hungría    Spíler1
Islandia    Viaplay Iceland
India    SONY TEN 2, JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD
Internacional    UEFA.tv
Israel    Sport 2
Italia    SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno, NOW TV
Japón    DAZN
Kenia    SuperSport GOtv Football
Kiribati    Sky Sport 4 NZ
Corea del Sur    SPOTV ON
Letonia    Viaplay Latvia
Lesoto    SuperSport GOtv Football
Liberia    SuperSport GOtv Football
Lituania    Viaplay Lithuania
Luxemburgo    Eleven Sports 2 Belgium
Madagascar    SuperSport GOtv Football
Malaui    SuperSport GOtv Football
Maldivas    SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD
Malí    SuperSport GOtv Football
Marshall Islands    Sky Sport 4 NZ
Mauritania    SuperSport GOtv Football
Mauricio    SuperSport GOtv Football
Mayotte    SuperSport GOtv Football
México    Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Montenegro    Arena Sport 2
Mozambique    SuperSport GOtv Football
Namibia    SuperSport GOtv Football
Nauru    Sky Sport 4 NZ
Nepal    Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD
Nueva Zelanda    SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport 4 NZ
Nicaragua    ESPN Norte, Star+
Níger    SuperSport GOtv Football
Nigeria    SuperSport GOtv Football
Niue    Sky Sport 4 NZ
North Macedonia    Arena Sport 2
Noruega    TV 2 Play
Pakistán    SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD
Palau    Sky Sport 4 NZ
Panamá    ESPN Norte, Star+
Paraguay    Star+
Perú    Star+
Filipinas    Premier Sports
Portugal    Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen, Match Player
Puerto Rico    ViX
Reunion    SuperSport GOtv Football
Rumania    Digi Online, Prima Sport 1, Digi Sport 1 Romania
Rusia    Okko Спорт
Ruanda    SuperSport GOtv Football
Saint Helena    SuperSport GOtv Football
Samoa    Sky Sport 4 NZ
Sao Tome And Principe    SuperSport GOtv Football
Senegal    SuperSport GOtv Football
Serbia    Arena Sport 1P
Seychelles    SuperSport GOtv Football
Sierra Leona    SuperSport GOtv Football
Islas Salomón    Sky Sport 4 NZ
Somalia    SuperSport GOtv Football
Sur África    SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football
Sri Lanka    SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV
Sudán    SuperSport GOtv Football
Suazilandia    SuperSport GOtv Football
Suecia    V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden
Suiza    DAZN, M6 Suisse
Tanzania    SuperSport GOtv Football
Togo    SuperSport GOtv Football
Tonga    Sky Sport 4 NZ
Turquía    S Sport, S Sport+
Tuvalu    Sky Sport 4 NZ
Uganda    SuperSport GOtv Football
Ucrania    MEGOGO Football 2
Estados Unidos    ViX
Uruguay    Star+
Vanuatu    Sky Sport 4 NZ
Venezuela    Star+, ESPN
Zambia    SuperSport GOtv Football
Zimbabue    SuperSport GOtv Football