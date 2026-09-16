Tyreek Hill could join Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid after surprising injury update

The Kansas City Chiefs could have another major weapon on their radar for later in the 2026 NFL season. After opening the year with an impressive victory over the Denver Broncos, Kansas City is once again being linked to former star wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who remains a free agent while recovering from his serious knee injury.

ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler provided the surprising update, revealing that Hill remains fond of his former team and that a reunion could make sense once he is healthy enough to return. Fowler wrote: “Free agent receiver Tyreek Hill remains fond of the Chiefs, and a potential in-season signing would make a lot of sense. He should be closer to playing around October.”

The timing makes the possibility particularly intriguing. Hill is not expected to be ready immediately, but his potential availability around October would give the Chiefs an opportunity to evaluate their roster during the first portion of the season before deciding whether to make a major addition. Kansas City already looked impressive in Week 1, making the possibility of adding one of the most explosive receivers of his generation even more interesting.

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Will Tyreek Hill return to the Chiefs?

Tyreek Hill spent the first six seasons of his NFL career with Kansas City and became one of Patrick Mahomes’ most dangerous weapons before being traded to the Miami Dolphins in 2022. A reunion would therefore bring back a player who already knows Andy Reid’s offense and has a long history with the organization.

The Chiefs do not necessarily need to make a move at wide receiver after their Week 1 performance, but Hill’s potential availability changes the equation. Kansas City has Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy and other young receivers, yet adding Hill’s speed would give Mahomes another dimension in an offense that could become even more difficult to defend if the veteran returns close to his previous form.

For now, this remains a possibility rather than an indication that the Chiefs and Hill are negotiating a contract. His recovery remains the biggest factor, and October is only a potential window for his return. But after Kansas City looked like a serious contender in its season-opening win over Denver, the idea of adding Tyreek Hill to that roster later in the year would represent a massive potential splash move.