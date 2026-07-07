Belgium coach Rudi Garcia reveals conversation with Folarin Balogun after World Cup game vs USA

Rudi Garcia expressed great respect for Folarin Balogun after Belgium knocked the United States out of the 2026 World Cup. The head coach revealed that the young American striker approached him immediately after the final whistle to have an honest, face-to-face conversation.

Peter Rutzler shared the details of this post-match interaction on X. “He [Balogun] came to talk to me. I really liked that. It’s not his fault, he’s not the one to blame, I told him that. I appreciate the intention of him speaking to me.” Garcia said.

Rutzler fully quoted the Belgium manager explaining that the overturned red card ultimately made zero impact on his squad. “What really mattered to us was our game plan“ Garcia stated.

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Will the Balogun and FIFA controversy end here?

The drama surrounding FIFA overturning Balogun’s red card from the Bosnia and Herzegovina match will likely quiet down now that the United States is officially out of the tournament. Because the US team cannot progress any further in the 2026 World Cup, the immediate sporting consequences of that controversial ruling have effectively evaporated.

Balogun after losing to Belgum (Getty Images)

However, the governing body itself will face lingering questions about its disciplinary consistency and appeal processes long after the World Cup. While the tournament moves on without the Americans, soccer analysts will continue to use this specific incident as a textbook example of VAR and administrative debate.

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Could this affect Balogun’s professional career?

This type of World Cup controversy is highly unlikely to negatively impact Balogun’s professional career or his standing at the club level with Monaco. If anything, his mature decision to personally address Rudi Garcia after a painful elimination shows a high level of character that managers value.