FIFA Disciplinary Committee doubles down and explains why Folarin Balogun can play for USA vs Belgium

Amid all the controversy surrounding the USA vs Belgium game, the FIFA Disciplinary Committe just re-confirmed its decision of reinstating Folarin Balogun for the 2026 World Cup Round of 16 game.

Belgium is deeply concerned about FIFA reinstating Folarin Balogun for USA this World Cup. However, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee has doubled down on the decision, basically putting a dramatic end to the situation. Balogun remains eligible to play for the USA vs. Belgium in today’s Round of 16 game.

Via a 13-point new press release, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee stated in point five, “the FIFA Disciplinary Committee went on to apply Article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, under which it has discretion to suspend the implementation of any disciplinary measures, and ordered that the implementation of the one-match suspension be suspended for a probationary period of one year.

“As a result, Balogun is not required to immediately serve the suspension. Instead, the sanction remains dormant during the probationary period and will only be activated if he commits another infringement of a similar nature and gravity during that one-year period.”

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Did FIFA give an explanation as to why it took this decision?

The FIFA Disciplinary Committee went on to explain, in point 10, the reason why this decision was taken. “Consistent with Article 27 of the FDC, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee decided to suspend for a probationary period of one (1) year the implementation of the automatic match suspension… Said suspension of the implementation was decided considering all of the specific circumstances surrounding the incident and evidence available.“

0 – Since the introduction of yellow and red cards at the 1970 edition, no player has ever received a red card and gone on to play in his team's next match at the FIFA World Cup.



Unprecedented. pic.twitter.com/mqPXgUBju3 — OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) July 5, 2026

Even UEFA was astonished by FIFA’s decision and supported Belgium. However, FIFA kind of made an irony comment on UEFA’s “red line” accusation in this statement.

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FIFA made a passive-aggressive defense on its stance

FIFA also stated, “Reviewing the legal consequences of red cards in football is nothing new in the modern game. For instance, in the majority of top-tier leagues belonging to UEFA-affiliated member associations – the overturning of red cards is a common disciplinary measure, yet this has never raised concerns about crossing any “red line”. And again, it should be emphasized that in the decision under scrutiny, the red card was not overturned.”

Responding in such a direct way to UEFA really is a passive-aggressive move. As a matter of fact, it remains to be seen if this will harm both organization’s relationships in the future.