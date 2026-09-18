Phillies face uncertainty over Jesus Luzardo’s availability ahead of postseason

With a postseason berth nearly secured, the Philadelphia Phillies are weighing their October roster options while uncertainty surrounds Jesus Luzardo's availability for the playoff rotation.

Nearing the final stretch of the regular season with a postseason spot within reach, the Philadelphia Phillies are weighing their roster options as they look ahead to October with optimism. However, persistent uncertainty surrounding rotation cornerstone Jesus Luzardo continues to cast a shadow over their pitching plans.

According to MLB on FOX insider Ken Rosenthal, the Phillies remain hopeful that the southpaw will return, though his timeline and potential role—whether as a traditional starter or out of the bullpen—remain entirely up in the air as he recovers from his injury.

Coming off their series opener against the New York Mets—a game overshadowed by Bryce Harper prioritizing Jared Young’s well-being following a frightening collision—Philadelphia remains focused on locking up a playoff spot and putting the pieces in place for a deep postseason run.

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Ever since Luzardo was scratched from his scheduled start against the Atlanta Braves, the organization has been forced into a waiting game, knowing they will need their ace-caliber starter at full strength for the formidable challenges ahead.

Jesus Luzardo #44 of the Philadelphia Phillies delivers a pitch.

What happened to Luzardo?

Luzardo’s stellar 2026 campaign hit a sudden roadblock when the team placed him on the 15-day injured list due to left shoulder inflammation. The setback came on the heels of one of his finest outings of the season, a dominant 12-strikeout complete-game shutout against the Atlanta Braves.

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Despite early hopes that the issue was merely minor discomfort, lingering tightness during subsequent evaluations prompted Philadelphia’s medical team to shut down the star lefty for the remainder of the regular season to guard against structural damage.

Though the stint sidelines Luzardo during a crucial stretch of the pennant race, the Phillies maintain cautious optimism that he can be a factor once October baseball arrives.