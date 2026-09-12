Phillies’ Jesus Luzardo scratched from start vs. Braves, manager Mattingly confirms

Ahead of a crucial series against the Atlanta Braves, the Philadelphia Phillies will be without starter Jesús Luzardo for the upcoming matchup.

The Philadelphia Phillies face a steep challenge as they try to slow down the National League-leading Atlanta Braves without one of their premier arms, with left-hander Jesus Luzardo scratched from his scheduled start due to shoulder stiffness, manager Don Mattingly announced ahead of the next game in the series.

“Rest will help,” Mattingly told reporters regarding Luzardo’s condition. “I don’t think it’s that serious, but it’s better for him not to pitch.” Mattingly’s comments underscore a cautious approach from the coaching staff, ensuring the southpaw won’t return to the mound until he is back at 100%.

While the Phillies navigate rotation adjustments, slugger Kyle Schwarber continues to provide a major spark, edging closer to Babe Ruth in historic MLB feats.

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Luzardo was coming off a historic milestone in his previous outing against the Braves, becoming just the fifth pitcher in Phillies history to toss a complete-game two-hitter with at least 12 strikeouts.

Don Mattingly announces that “shoulder stiffness” will keep Jesús Luzardo from starting Saturday night in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/GQui9zRCdX — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) September 12, 2026

Mattingly turns to alternate option for game two

With Luzardo sidelined, the Phillies are expected to turn to either Colby Allard or Michael Mercado to step up and take the ball for the second game of the series against Atlanta.

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Even with Luzardo briefly out of commission, Philadelphia’s rotation remains formidable thanks to stellar campaigns from co-aces Zack Wheeler and Cristopher Sanchez.

Luzardo’s regular-season numbers

Luzardo’s ability to consistently pitch deep into games—working off a dominant four-pitch mix anchored by a sweeper and an upper-90s fastball—has stabilized Philadelphia’s rotation alongside Wheeler and Sanchez heading into the postseason push.

Here is a look at Luzardo’s stats on the season:

Record: 14–5

ERA: 2.87

Innings Pitched: 178.2

Strikeouts: 221

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