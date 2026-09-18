Bryce Harper weighs in on Jared Young’s frightening collision in NY Mets-Phillies series

Bryce Harper didn't hide his emotions when discussing the frightening on-field incident involving Jared Young during the Philadelphia Phillies' series opener against the New York Mets.

A frightening collision brought Thursday’s series opener between the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Mets to a sudden halt. Mets first baseman Jared Young was taken off the field in an ambulance following a scary moment that brought medical staff from both dugouts rushing to his aid. In the wake of the incident, Phillies superstar Bryce Harper made sure to prioritize Young’s health before addressing the game itself.

“First of all, I hope Jared Young is OK. I’m sending my thoughts to his family and hoping for the best,” Harper told Ken Rosenthal on the MLB on FOX broadcast, a gesture that drew widespread praise from both fanbases.

Harper and the Phillies ultimately secured the win in a game that won’t soon be forgotten given the harrowing situation with Young. For New York, the loss serves as another stark wake-up call as they continue to slide toward the bottom of the standings.

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While Mets pitcher Sean Manaea didn’t hide his emotions regarding fans showing support for former slugger Pete Alonso—now with the Baltimore Orioles—the franchise is dealing with a far more immediate setback in Young, who had been working to regain his stride after early-season struggles.

Mets first baseman Jared Young gave a thumbs up to the crowd while being carted off after taking a knee to the head pic.twitter.com/WxUg01b36i — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) September 18, 2026

What happened to Young?

In the top of the sixth inning, Phillies outfielder Justin Crawford hit a ground ball toward first base. As Mets starting pitcher Nolan McLean sprinted over to cover the bag, his leg inadvertently made direct contact with Young’s head while the first baseman was bending down to field the ball.

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Young was knocked unconscious by the impact and remained on the turf while being evaluated by trainers before being carted off the field. He was transported to a local hospital for further diagnostic testing and evaluation.

Young’s status pending medical official diagnosis

The Mets confirmed that Young retained movement and feeling in all of his extremities. Manager Andy Green later shared that Young’s CT scan came back negative for structural damage, but he is exhibiting concussion symptoms and has been placed in MLB’s concussion protocol.

The injury leaves Young’s status uncertain just as he was beginning to show signs of a turnaround this season, a welcome bounce-back after a difficult 2025 campaign following his arrival from the Chicago White Sox.

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