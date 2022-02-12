El mundo del deporte se paraliza, los televisores sintonizan el canal de preferencia y se vive un auténtico espectáculo que no tiene pausa ni el descanso del medio tiempo. El Super Bowl y todos los campeones año por año llegan en una lista imperdible que trae Bolavip. Tom Brady, un invitado de lujo.
Kansas City Chiefs y Green Bay Packers dieron el kickoff (patada inicial) de la historia del Super Bowl el 15 de enero de 1967. De ahí en más, se empezaron a construir leyendas como la Brady, exmariscal de campo que se retiró como el más ganador del Súper Tazón con siete anillos de campeón.
Una de las mayores curiosidades en la historia de la NFL es que al inicio el Súper Tazón no tenía este nombre. A Lamar Hunt, propietario de los Chiefs, no le convencía cómo se llama la final de fútbol americano, ‘Primer juego de campeonato mundial AFL-NFL’, y decidió cambiar la denominación a Super Bowl tras ver a su hijo jugar con una pelota que se llamaba de esta manera.
A lo largo de la historia del Super Bowl, New England Patriots y Pittsbrugh Steelers se consolidaron como los equipos más ganadoresal quedarse con el trofeo Vince Lombardi en seis oportunidades cada uno. Sin más esperas, ya llegó y aquí está la lista de todos los ganadores año por año de la gran final de la NFL.
Todos los campeones, finalistas y MVP del Super Bowl de la NFL
|Año
|Super Bowl
|Campeón
|Finalista
|MVP
|1967
|I
|Green Bay Packers
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Bart Starr
|1968
|II
|Green Bay Packers
|Oakland Raiders
|Bart Starr
|1969
|III
|New York Jets
|Baltimore Colts
|Joe Namath
|1970
|IV
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Minnesota Vikings
|Len Dawson
|1971
|V
|Baltimore Colts
|Dallas Cowboys
|Chuck Howley
|1972
|VI
|Dallas Cowboys
|Miami Dolphins
|Roger Staubach
|1973
|VII
|Miami Dolphins
|
Washington Redskins
|Jake Scott
|1974
|VIII
|Miami Dolphins
|Minnesota Vikings
|Larry Csonka
|1975
|IX
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Minnesota Vikings
|Franco Harris
|1976
|X
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Dallas Cowboys
|Lynn Swann
|1977
|XI
|Oakland Raiders
|Minnesota Vikings
|Fred Biletnikoff
|1978
|XII
|Dallas Cowboys
|Denver Broncos
|Randy White & Harvey Martin
|1979
|XIII
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Dallas Cowboys
|Terry Bradshaw
|1980
|XIV
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|
Los Angeles Rams
|Terry Bradshaw
|1981
|XV
|
Oakland Raiders
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Jim Plunkett
|1982
|XVI
|San Francisco 49ers
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Joe Montana
|1983
|XVII
|Washington Redskins
|Miami Dolphins
|John Riggins
|1984
|XVIII
|Los Angeles Raiders
|Washington Redskins
|Marcus Allen
|1985
|XIX
|San Francisco 49ers
|Miami Dolphins
|Joe Montana
|1986
|XX
|Chicago Bears
|
New England Patriots
|Richard Dent
|1987
|XXI
|New York Giants
|
Denver Broncos
|Phil Simms
|1988
|XXII
|Washington Redskins
|Denver Broncos
|
Doug Williams
|1989
|XXIII
|
San Francisco 49ers
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Jerry Rice
|1990
|XXIV
|San Francisco 49ers
|Denver Broncos
|Joe Montana
|1991
|XXV
|New York Giants
|Buffalo Bills
|Ottis Anderson
|1992
|XXVI
|Washington Redskins
|Buffalo Bills
|Mark Rypien
|1993
|XXVII
|Dallas Cowboys
|Buffalo Bills
|Troy Aikman
|1994
|XXVIII
|Dallas Cowboys
|Buffalo Bills
|Emmitt Smith
|1995
|XXIX
|San Francisco 49ers
|San Diego Chargers
|Steve Young
|1996
|XXX
|Dallas Cowboys
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Larry Brown
|1997
|XXXI
|Green Bay Packers
|
New England Patriots
|Desmond Howard
|1998
|XXXII
|Denver Broncos
|Green Bay Packers
|Terrell Davis
|1999
|XXXIII
|Denver Broncos
|
Atlanta Falcons
|John Elway
|2000
|XXXIV
|St. Louis Rams
|Tennessee Titans
|Kurt Warner
|2001
|XXXV
|Baltimore Ravens
|New York Giants
|Ray Lewis
|2002
|
XXXVI
|New England Patriots
|St. Louis Rams
|Tom Brady
|2003
|XXXVII
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Oakland Raiders
|Dexter Jackson
|2004
|XXXVIII
|New England Patriots
|Carolina Panthers
|
Tom Brady
|2005
|XXXIX
|
New England Patriots
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Deion Branch
|2006
|XL
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Seattle Seahawks
|
Hines Ward
|2007
|XLI
|Indianapolis Colts
|Chicago Bears
|Peyton Manning
|2008
|XLII
|
New York Giants
|New England Patriots
|Eli Manning
|2009
|XLIII
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Arizona Cardinals
|Santonio Holmes
|2010
|XLIV
|
New Orleans Saints
|Indianapolis Colts
|Drew Brees
|2011
|XLV
|Green Bay Packers
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Aaron Rodgers
|2012
|XLVI
|New York Giants
|
New England Patriots
|Eli Manning
|2013
|XLVII
|
Baltimore Ravens
|
San Francisco 49ers
|Joe Flacco
|2014
|XLVIII
|
Seattle Seahawks
|
Denver Broncos
|Malcolm Smith
|2015
|XLVIX
|New England Patriots
|
Seattle Seahawks
|Tom Brady
|2016
|L
|Denver Broncos
|
Carolina Panthers
|Von Miller
|2017
|LI
|New England Patriots
|Atlanta Falcons
|Tom Brady
|2018
|LII
|Philadelphia Eagles
|New England Patriots
|Nick Foles
|2019
|
LIII
|New England Patriots
|Los Angeles Rams
|Julian Edelman
|2020
|LIV
|Kansas City Chiefs
|San Francisco 49ers
|Patrick Mahomes
|2021
|LV
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|
Kansas City Chiefs
|Tom Brady
|2022
|LVI