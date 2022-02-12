El mundo del deporte se paraliza, los televisores sintonizan el canal de preferencia y se vive un auténtico espectáculo que no tiene pausa ni el descanso del medio tiempo. El Super Bowl y todos los campeones año por año llegan en una lista imperdible que trae Bolavip. Tom Brady, un invitado de lujo.

Kansas City Chiefs y Green Bay Packers dieron el kickoff (patada inicial) de la historia del Super Bowl el 15 de enero de 1967. De ahí en más, se empezaron a construir leyendas como la Brady, exmariscal de campo que se retiró como el más ganador del Súper Tazón con siete anillos de campeón.

Una de las mayores curiosidades en la historia de la NFL es que al inicio el Súper Tazón no tenía este nombre. A Lamar Hunt, propietario de los Chiefs, no le convencía cómo se llama la final de fútbol americano, ‘Primer juego de campeonato mundial AFL-NFL’, y decidió cambiar la denominación a Super Bowl tras ver a su hijo jugar con una pelota que se llamaba de esta manera.

A lo largo de la historia del Super Bowl, New England Patriots y Pittsbrugh Steelers se consolidaron como los equipos más ganadoresal quedarse con el trofeo Vince Lombardi en seis oportunidades cada uno. Sin más esperas, ya llegó y aquí está la lista de todos los ganadores año por año de la gran final de la NFL.

Todos los campeones, finalistas y MVP del Super Bowl de la NFL

Todos los campeones del Super Bowl de la NFL año por año
Año Super Bowl Campeón Finalista MVP
1967 I Green Bay Packers Kansas City Chiefs Bart Starr
1968 II Green Bay Packers Oakland Raiders Bart Starr
1969 III New York Jets Baltimore Colts Joe Namath
1970 IV Kansas City Chiefs Minnesota Vikings Len Dawson
1971 V Baltimore Colts Dallas Cowboys Chuck Howley
1972 VI Dallas Cowboys Miami Dolphins Roger Staubach
1973 VII Miami Dolphins

Washington Redskins

 Jake Scott
1974 VIII Miami Dolphins Minnesota Vikings Larry Csonka
1975 IX Pittsburgh Steelers Minnesota Vikings Franco Harris
1976 X Pittsburgh Steelers Dallas Cowboys Lynn Swann
1977 XI Oakland Raiders Minnesota Vikings Fred Biletnikoff
1978 XII Dallas Cowboys Denver Broncos Randy White & Harvey Martin
1979 XIII Pittsburgh Steelers Dallas Cowboys Terry Bradshaw
1980 XIV Pittsburgh Steelers

Los Angeles Rams

 Terry Bradshaw
1981 XV

Oakland Raiders

 Philadelphia Eagles Jim Plunkett
1982 XVI San Francisco 49ers Cincinnati Bengals Joe Montana
1983 XVII Washington Redskins Miami Dolphins John Riggins
1984 XVIII Los Angeles Raiders Washington Redskins Marcus Allen
1985 XIX San Francisco 49ers Miami Dolphins Joe Montana
1986 XX Chicago Bears

New England Patriots

 Richard Dent
1987 XXI New York Giants

Denver Broncos

 Phil Simms
1988 XXII Washington Redskins Denver Broncos

Doug Williams
1989 XXIII

San Francisco 49ers

 Cincinnati Bengals Jerry Rice
1990 XXIV San Francisco 49ers Denver Broncos Joe Montana
1991 XXV New York Giants Buffalo Bills Ottis Anderson
1992 XXVI Washington Redskins Buffalo Bills Mark Rypien
1993 XXVII Dallas Cowboys Buffalo Bills Troy Aikman
1994 XXVIII Dallas Cowboys Buffalo Bills Emmitt Smith
1995 XXIX San Francisco 49ers San Diego Chargers Steve Young
1996 XXX Dallas Cowboys Pittsburgh Steelers Larry Brown
1997 XXXI Green Bay Packers

New England Patriots

 Desmond Howard
1998 XXXII Denver Broncos Green Bay Packers Terrell Davis
1999 XXXIII Denver Broncos

Atlanta Falcons

 John Elway
2000 XXXIV St. Louis Rams Tennessee Titans Kurt Warner
2001 XXXV Baltimore Ravens New York Giants Ray Lewis
2002

XXXVI

 New England Patriots St. Louis Rams Tom Brady
2003 XXXVII Tampa Bay Buccaneers Oakland Raiders Dexter Jackson
2004 XXXVIII New England Patriots Carolina Panthers

Tom Brady
2005 XXXIX

New England Patriots

 Philadelphia Eagles Deion Branch
2006 XL Pittsburgh Steelers Seattle Seahawks

Hines Ward
2007 XLI Indianapolis Colts Chicago Bears Peyton Manning
2008 XLII

New York Giants

 New England Patriots Eli Manning
2009 XLIII Pittsburgh Steelers Arizona Cardinals Santonio Holmes
2010 XLIV

New Orleans Saints

 Indianapolis Colts Drew Brees
2011 XLV Green Bay Packers Pittsburgh Steelers Aaron Rodgers
2012 XLVI New York Giants

New England Patriots

 Eli Manning
2013 XLVII

Baltimore Ravens

San Francisco 49ers

 Joe Flacco
2014 XLVIII

Seattle Seahawks

Denver Broncos

 Malcolm Smith
2015 XLVIX New England Patriots

Seattle Seahawks

 Tom Brady
2016 L Denver Broncos

Carolina Panthers

 Von Miller
2017 LI New England Patriots Atlanta Falcons Tom Brady
2018 LII Philadelphia Eagles New England Patriots Nick Foles
2019

LIII

 New England Patriots Los Angeles Rams Julian Edelman
2020 LIV Kansas City Chiefs San Francisco 49ers Patrick Mahomes
2021 LV Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kansas City Chiefs

 Tom Brady
2022 LVI      

 