Assassin's Creed: Valhalla tendrá una característica similar a los "X-Ray" de Mortal Kombat

Game Director @BenoitRicher has confirmed that (for lack of a better term) "X-ray assassinations" were not just part of the #AssassinsCreed Valhalla gameplay trailer, but will be part of the gameplay and be player trigged!



We thank @jonathandg20 for the heads up! https://t.co/CR7vv3LmCV pic.twitter.com/bIrrqKmLTY