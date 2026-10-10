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Premier League

Alineaciones de Crystal Palace y Nottingham Forest por la Premier League: formaciones probables

Crystal Palace y Nottingham Forest se enfrentan este domingo 11 de octubre en el Selhurst Park por la Premier League. Las formaciones probables de los dos equipos.

Crystal Palace vs. Nottingham, Premier League
Crystal Palace vs. Nottingham, Premier League

Se viene Crystal Palace vs. Nottingham Forest este domingo 11 de octubre en el Selhurst Park desde las 08:00 hora de Perú por la Premier League: repasa las alineaciones probables y las novedades de ambos.

Bajas y ausentes de Crystal Palace y Nottingham Forest

Crystal Palace:

  • Jean-Philippe Mateta (lesión isquiotibial; vuelve a fines de octubre de 2026)
  • Takehiro Tomiyasu (lesión en el gemelo)
  • Chadi Riad (lesión de rodilla; vuelve a fines de junio de 2027)
  • Axel Disasi (expulsión; vuelve en 2 fechas)
+ Seguinos en

Nottingham Forest:

  • Nicolò Savona (lesión de rodilla; vuelve a fines de octubre de 2026)

Cómo llegan Crystal Palace y Nottingham Forest

Crystal Palace viene de empatar 0-0 con Leeds y acumula 1 triunfo, 1 empate, 1 derrota en sus últimos 3 partidos.

Nottingham Forest viene de caer 0-1 ante Coventry y acumula 1 triunfo, 1 empate, 1 derrota en sus últimos 3 partidos.

Las alineaciones de Crystal Palace y Nottingham Forest

Crystal Palace (3-4-2-1): Walter Benitez, Jaydee Canvot, Chris Richards, Honest Ahanor, Yéremy Pino, Daichi Kamada, Tyrick Mitchell, Adam Wharton, Quinten Timber, Anan Khalaili, Jorgen Strand Larsen. DT: Pierre Sage.

Nottingham Forest (3-4-2-1): Matz Sels, Murillo, Ousmane Diomande, Jair Cunha, Morgan Gibbs-White, Dan Ndoye, Neco Williams, James McAtee, Xaver Schlager, Daniel Munoz, Liam Delap. DT: Oliver Glasner.

Suplentes de Crystal Palace: Dean Henderson, Ismaïla Sarr, Jefferson Lerma, Eddie Nketiah, Dwight McNeil, Dario Osorio, Cheick Doucoure, Óscar Mingueza, Ben Chilwell.

Suplentes de Nottingham Forest: Ibrahim Sangaré, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Nicolas Dominguez, Chris Wood, Igor Jesus, John Victor, Ryan Yates, Luca Netz, Ola Aina, Nikola Milenković.

La previa de Crystal Palace y Nottingham Forest: todo lo que hay que saber

  • Día: domingo 11 de octubre
  • Hora: 08:00 (hora de Perú)
  • Estadio: Selhurst Park
  • Historial: 51 cruces — Crystal Palace ganó 11, Nottingham Forest ganó 21 y empataron 19
  • Último antecedente: 01/02/2026: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Crystal Palace
  • Próximo partido de Crystal Palace: vs. Brighton, domingo 18 de octubre
  • Próximo partido de Nottingham Forest: vs. Arsenal, domingo 18 de octubre
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