PARIS, FRANCE – AUGUST 05: Gold medalist Shinnosuke Oka (2nd L) of Team Japan, silver medalist Angel Barajas (1st L) of Team Colombia and Bronze medalists Boheng Zhang (2nd R) of People’s Republic of China and Chia-Hung Tang (1st R) of Team Chinese Taipei pose on the podium at the Artistic Gymnastics Women’s Balance Beam Medal Ceremonyon day ten of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 05, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)