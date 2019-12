¿Dragon Ball tendrá una película live-action? Así se verían sus villanos

�� Cell Perfect Form Dragon Ball Z was really special for me while growing up as I imagine it was for a lot of you as well. I’m finally at a point where I feel ready enough to do my own take on the characters from the show, so here we go. Hope you like it! I have a list of favorites (Buu included) let me know yours! #dragonballz

A post shared by Raf Grassetti (@rafagrassetti) on Dec 3, 2019 at 8:14am PST