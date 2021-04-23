arrow_downward
Nombran a Hades como Juego del Año en los Premios DICE 2021

El juego de Supergiant se llevó cinco galardones en total, superando a otros como The Last of Us: Parte II y Ghost of Tsushima. Aquí listamos todos los ganadores.

Bolavip
Por: Iván Castillo

Tras haber sido uno de los juegos independientes más celebrados del año pasado, Hades continuó siendo reconocido este año a través de varias entregas de premios. Publicaciones como TIME y premiaciones como BAFTA lo reconocieron como el GOTY (Juego del Año), y ahora se suman los Premios DICE 2021.

En la 24° edición de los premios otorgados por la Academia de las Artes y las Ciencias Interactivas (AIAS), Hades se llevó el mayor galardón de la noche, superando a otros favoritos como The Last of Us: Parte II y Final Fantasy VII Remake. No solo eso, sino que se llevó unos cuatro premios adicionales.

Hades recibió premios para Mejor Dirección, Mejor Diseño, Juego de acción del año y Mejor juego independiente. Lo sigue en cantidad de premiaciones Ghost of Tsushima, el cual recibió galardones por Juego de aventura del año, Mejor dirección de arte, Mejor banda sonora original y Mejor diseño de audio.

A continuación te dejamos todos los ganadores de la noche:

Juego del año (GOTY)

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • The Last of Us Parte II

Mejor animación

  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • The Last of Us Parte II
  • Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • Spiritfarer

Mejor dirección artística

  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • The Last of Us Parte II
  • Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Mejor personaje

  • Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Eivor)
  • Hades (Zagreus)
  • The Last of Us Parte II (Abby)
  • The Last of Us Parte II (Ellie)
  • Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Miles Morales)

Mejor composición musical original

  • Carrion
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Little Orpheus
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • The Pathless

Mejor diseño sonoro

  • Dreams
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • The Last of Us Parte II
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Mejor historia

  • 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
  • The Last of Us Parte II

Premio al logro técnico

  • Dreams
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • The Last of Us Parte II
  • Mario Kart Live
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator

Mejor juego de acción del año

  • DOOM Eternal
  • Hades
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • Nioh 2

Mejor juego de aventuras del año

  • Assassin's Creed Valhalla
  • Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • The Last of Us Parte II
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Mejor juego familiar del año

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Astro's Playroom
  • Dreams
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Mejor juego de lucha del año

  • EA Sports UFC 4
  • Granblue Fantasy Versus
  • Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
  • Them's Fightin' Herds

Mejor juego de carreras del año

  • DIRT 5
  • F1 2020
  • Mario Kart Live

Mejor RPG del año

  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • Persona 5 Royal
  • Wasteland 3
  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Mejor juego deportivo del año

  • FIFA 21
  • MLB The Show 20
  • NBA 2K21
  • PGA Tour 2K21
  • Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2

Mejor juego de estrategia/simulación del año

  • Crusader Kings III
  • Desperados III
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator
  • Monster Train
  • Per Aspera

Premio al logro técnico por realidad inmersiva

  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • Mario Kart Live
  • Museum of Other Realities
  • Paper Beast
  • Tempest

Mejor juego de realidad inmersiva

  • Down the Rabbit Hole
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • Paper Beast
  • The Room VR: A Dark Matter
  • The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

Mejor juego indie

  • Coffee Talk
  • Hades
  • If Found…
  • Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
  • Noita

Mejor juego de móvil

  • Holovista
  • Legends of Runeterra
  • Little Orpheus
  • Song of Bloom
  • South of the Circle

Juego multijugador online del año

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Tetris Effect: Connected

Mejor diseño de juego

  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • The Last of Us Parte II
  • Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Mejor dirección de juego

  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
  • The Last of Us Parte II

Temas:

