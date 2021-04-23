Nombran a Hades como Juego del Año en los Premios DICE 2021
El juego de Supergiant se llevó cinco galardones en total, superando a otros como The Last of Us: Parte II y Ghost of Tsushima. Aquí listamos todos los ganadores.
Tras haber sido uno de los juegos independientes más celebrados del año pasado, Hades continuó siendo reconocido este año a través de varias entregas de premios. Publicaciones como TIME y premiaciones como BAFTA lo reconocieron como el GOTY (Juego del Año), y ahora se suman los Premios DICE 2021.
En la 24° edición de los premios otorgados por la Academia de las Artes y las Ciencias Interactivas (AIAS), Hades se llevó el mayor galardón de la noche, superando a otros favoritos como The Last of Us: Parte II y Final Fantasy VII Remake. No solo eso, sino que se llevó unos cuatro premios adicionales.
Hades recibió premios para Mejor Dirección, Mejor Diseño, Juego de acción del año y Mejor juego independiente. Lo sigue en cantidad de premiaciones Ghost of Tsushima, el cual recibió galardones por Juego de aventura del año, Mejor dirección de arte, Mejor banda sonora original y Mejor diseño de audio.
A continuación te dejamos todos los ganadores de la noche:
Juego del año (GOTY)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- The Last of Us Parte II
Mejor animación
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- The Last of Us Parte II
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Spiritfarer
Mejor dirección artística
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- The Last of Us Parte II
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Mejor personaje
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Eivor)
- Hades (Zagreus)
- The Last of Us Parte II (Abby)
- The Last of Us Parte II (Ellie)
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Miles Morales)
Mejor composición musical original
- Carrion
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Little Orpheus
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Pathless
Mejor diseño sonoro
- Dreams
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Last of Us Parte II
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Mejor historia
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- The Last of Us Parte II
Premio al logro técnico
- Dreams
- Ghost of Tsushima
- The Last of Us Parte II
- Mario Kart Live
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
Mejor juego de acción del año
- DOOM Eternal
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Nioh 2
Mejor juego de aventuras del año
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- Ghost of Tsushima
- The Last of Us Parte II
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Mejor juego familiar del año
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Astro's Playroom
- Dreams
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Mejor juego de lucha del año
- EA Sports UFC 4
- Granblue Fantasy Versus
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
- Them's Fightin' Herds
Mejor juego de carreras del año
- DIRT 5
- F1 2020
- Mario Kart Live
Mejor RPG del año
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Persona 5 Royal
- Wasteland 3
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
Mejor juego deportivo del año
- FIFA 21
- MLB The Show 20
- NBA 2K21
- PGA Tour 2K21
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2
Mejor juego de estrategia/simulación del año
- Crusader Kings III
- Desperados III
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- Monster Train
- Per Aspera
Premio al logro técnico por realidad inmersiva
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Mario Kart Live
- Museum of Other Realities
- Paper Beast
- Tempest
Mejor juego de realidad inmersiva
- Down the Rabbit Hole
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Paper Beast
- The Room VR: A Dark Matter
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
Mejor juego indie
- Coffee Talk
- Hades
- If Found…
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- Noita
Mejor juego de móvil
- Holovista
- Legends of Runeterra
- Little Orpheus
- Song of Bloom
- South of the Circle
Juego multijugador online del año
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Tetris Effect: Connected
Mejor diseño de juego
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- The Last of Us Parte II
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Mejor dirección de juego
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- The Last of Us Parte II