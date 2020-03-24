Greta Thunberg está aislada y con síntomas de coronavirus

La noticia que sorprendió a todos hoy provino de la cuenta de Instagram de Greta Thunberg. La ambientalista contó que está aislada y sufre los síntomas de coronavirus.

Ella estuvo de gira por Europa Central y cuando llegó a su Suecia natal decidió entrar en cuarentena. A los pocos días, empezó a tener tos, malestar físico y dolor de garganta.

La joven de 17 años contó que en su país solo se le hacen test a los que necesitan atención de emergencia y como no lo necesitaba no se pudo testar. Algo similar le sucedió al padre, quien sufrió lo mismo y no le hicieron pruebas.

Greta contó que ya se siente un poco mejor y que lo que sufrió fue menos que un resfrío. Pero advirtió que esto haría que los contagios aumenten, ya que, muchos jóvenes no sabrían que tienen la enfermedad.

El mensaje de ella fue claro y pidió que se queden en casa para no propagar el virus. Y principalmente, extremar los cuidados a las personas con enfermedades y a los ancianos.

Pese a que no tiene más síntomas, ella insiste con que puede seguir teniendo el COVID-19 y seguirá encerrada sola. Su mamá y hermana están en otra cosa para evitar cualquier contagio.

