Greta Thunberg está aislada y con síntomas de coronavirus
La ambientalista contó que hace poco estuvo por Europa Central y ahora podría tener COVID-19.
La noticia que sorprendió a todos hoy provino de la cuenta de Instagram de Greta Thunberg. La ambientalista contó que está aislada y sufre los síntomas de coronavirus.
Ella estuvo de gira por Europa Central y cuando llegó a su Suecia natal decidió entrar en cuarentena. A los pocos días, empezó a tener tos, malestar físico y dolor de garganta.
La joven de 17 años contó que en su país solo se le hacen test a los que necesitan atención de emergencia y como no lo necesitaba no se pudo testar. Algo similar le sucedió al padre, quien sufrió lo mismo y no le hicieron pruebas.
Greta contó que ya se siente un poco mejor y que lo que sufrió fue menos que un resfrío. Pero advirtió que esto haría que los contagios aumenten, ya que, muchos jóvenes no sabrían que tienen la enfermedad.
The last two weeks I’ve stayed inside. When I returned from my trip around Central Europe I isolated myself (in a borrowed apartment away from my mother and sister) since the number of cases of COVID-19 (in Germany for instance) were similar to Italy in the beginning. Around ten days ago I started feeling some symptoms, exactly the same time as my father - who traveled with me from Brussels. I was feeling tired, had shivers, a sore throat and coughed. My dad experienced the same symptoms, but much more intense and with a fever. In Sweden you can not test yourself for COVID-19 unless you’re in need of emergent medical treatment. Everyone feeling ill are told to stay at home and isolate themselves. I have therefore not been tested for COVID-19, but it’s extremely likely that I’ve had it, given the combined symptoms and circumstances. Now I’ve basically recovered, but - AND THIS IS THE BOTTOM LINE: I almost didn’t feel ill. My last cold was much worse than this! Had it not been for someone else having the virus simultainously I might not even have suspected anything. Then I would just have thought I was feeling unusually tired with a bit of a cough. And this it what makes it so much more dangerous. Many (especially young people) might not notice any symptoms at all, or very mild symptoms. Then they don’t know they have the virus and can pass it on to people in risk groups. We who don’t belong to a risk group have an enormous responsibility, our actions can be the difference between life and death for many others. Please keep that in mind, follow the advice from experts and your local authorities and #StayAtHome to slow the spread of the virus. And remember to always take care of each other and help those in need. #COVID #flattenthecurve
El mensaje de ella fue claro y pidió que se queden en casa para no propagar el virus. Y principalmente, extremar los cuidados a las personas con enfermedades y a los ancianos.
Pese a que no tiene más síntomas, ella insiste con que puede seguir teniendo el COVID-19 y seguirá encerrada sola. Su mamá y hermana están en otra cosa para evitar cualquier contagio.
