arrow_downward
gamer spoiler run motor
search

ARGENTINA

COLOMBIA

MÉXICO

ESTADOS UNIDOS

PERÚ

EUROPA

CONCACAF

CONMEBOL

OTROS DEPORTES

MÁS

search
close
Parche de Cyberpunk 2077 retrasado por el ciberataque a CD Projekt Red

Gamer Cyberpunk 2077

Parche de Cyberpunk 2077 retrasado por el ciberataque a CD Projekt Red

El parche ahora apunta a ser lanzado en los últimos días del mes de marzo.

Bolavip
Por: Sergio Iván Gonzalez Ruiz

Parche de Cyberpunk 2077 retrasado por el ciberataque a CD Projekt Red

Parche de Cyberpunk 2077 retrasado por el ciberataque a CD Projekt Red

CD Projekt Red ha retrasado el parche 1.2 principal de Cyberpunk 2077 luego del ciberataque que sufrió el estudio a principios de este mes. CD Projekt Red anunció la noticia en Twitter, y  mencionó que "este nuevo parche va más allá de cualquiera de nuestras actualizaciones anteriores".

"Si bien queríamos mucho entregar el parche 1.2 para Cyberpunk 2077 en el período de tiempo que detallamos anteriormente, el reciente ataque cibernético a la infraestructura de TI del estudio y el amplio alcance de la actualización significan que esto, lamentablemente, no sucederá; necesitaremos algo de tiempo adicional". CD Projekt Red escribió.

El ciberataque mencionado anteriormente contra CD Projekt Red comprometió los sistemas internos del estudio y los piratas informáticos robaron documentos y el código fuente de Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher 3 y más. Según los informes, estos archivos robados se vendieron en una subasta de la web oscura que supuestamente se fijó en $ 7 millones. 

Temas:

Lee También

Cyberpunk 2077

Parche de Cyberpunk 2077 retrasado por el ciberataque a CD Projekt Red
Rocket League

Comienza oficialmente el El Ford + Rocket League Freestyle Invitational
Call of Duty

Conoce el Pase de Batalla de la Temporada 2 y de Cold War y Warzone
Tony Hawk's

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater es anunciado para todas las consolas de nueva generación

Comentarios

Calendario Partidos



sumate

Recibe las últimas noticias en tu casilla de E-mail

Registrarse implica aceptar los Términos y Condiciones