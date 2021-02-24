Parche de Cyberpunk 2077 retrasado por el ciberataque a CD Projekt Red
El parche ahora apunta a ser lanzado en los últimos días del mes de marzo.
CD Projekt Red ha retrasado el parche 1.2 principal de Cyberpunk 2077 luego del ciberataque que sufrió el estudio a principios de este mes. CD Projekt Red anunció la noticia en Twitter, y mencionó que "este nuevo parche va más allá de cualquiera de nuestras actualizaciones anteriores".
While we dearly wanted to deliver Patch 1.2 for Cyberpunk 2077 in the timespan we detailed previously, the recent cyber attack on the studio’s IT infrastructure and extensive scope of the update mean this unfortunately will not happen — we’ll need some additional time. 1/3— Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) February 24, 2021
"Si bien queríamos mucho entregar el parche 1.2 para Cyberpunk 2077 en el período de tiempo que detallamos anteriormente, el reciente ataque cibernético a la infraestructura de TI del estudio y el amplio alcance de la actualización significan que esto, lamentablemente, no sucederá; necesitaremos algo de tiempo adicional". CD Projekt Red escribió.
Our goal for Patch 1.2 goes beyond any of our previous updates. We’ve been working on numerous overall quality improvements and fixes, and we still have work to do to make sure that’s what you get. With that in mind, we’re now aiming for release in the second half of March. 2/3— Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) February 24, 2021
El ciberataque mencionado anteriormente contra CD Projekt Red comprometió los sistemas internos del estudio y los piratas informáticos robaron documentos y el código fuente de Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher 3 y más. Según los informes, estos archivos robados se vendieron en una subasta de la web oscura que supuestamente se fijó en $ 7 millones.
