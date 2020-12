Steam rompe su propio récord de jugadores en Navidad ¡Más de 20 millones!

Steam peak concurrent users on Christmas day:



2020: 23.0m



2019: 15.8m

2018: 15.3m

2017: 16.2m

2016: 12.5m

2015: 10.5m



Top played games on the platform included CS:GO, Dota 2, PUBG, Cyberpunk 2077 and GTA V



Gaming has been one of the key benefactors of the pandemic this year pic.twitter.com/LjdQ1SYSWB