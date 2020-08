Manny Ramírez firma contrato para volver al béisbol profesional

We are excited to welcome Manny Ramirez to the Blue Sox family!



- World Series MVP

- All-Star x12

- 2 x World Series Champion

- 15th all time HR leader in MLB

- Topps All-Star Rookie Team



December 18th can’t come soon enough!



Proudly brought to you by Middy’s#RiseTogether pic.twitter.com/uF54jAwStL