Error Error Sucedió un error inesperado, pero no se ha proporcionado mensaje de error.

Por favor compruebe los detalles del error o contacte con su administrador de sistemas.

"); trace.document.close(); } function closeDialog() { if (history.length < 1) { window.close(); } else { history.back(); } } function closeErrorDialog(actionValue, theForm) { submitAction(actionValue, theForm); } function confirmAction(actionValue, theForm) { if (actionValue == "ok") { return true; } else { theForm.target = "_top"; theForm.action.value = "exit"; theForm.submit(); return false; } }