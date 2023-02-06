Una velada llena de sorpresas y que definitivamente no se rindió a los pies de los favoritos. Así se vivió la ceremonia de entrega de los Premios Grammy 2023, noche en la que el artista que más brilló fue el británico Harry Styles, quien superó a figuras como Beyoncé y Adele en la premiación.
Styles se quedó con el galardón por Álbum del Año y Mejor Disco de Vocal Pop, gracias a su tercera placa de estudio Harry's House, el que ya había sido premiado por el público al ser uno de los trabajos más escuchados de 2022 en las plataformas digitales.
A pesar de que no arrasó como se esperaba, Beyoncé hizo historia al convertirse en la artista con mayor cantidad de Grammy ganados en la existencia de la premiación, al alcanzar la nada despreciable cifra de 32 gramófonos en su carrera, superando a figuras como Georg Solti (31), Quincy Jones (29) y Alison Krauss (27).
En tanto, la gran decepción de la noche fue la compatriota de Styles, Adele, quien estaba entre las favoritas con 7 nominaciones, pero sólo se quedó con un gramófono a Mejor Interpretación Pop en Solitario.
En tanto, otra figura que hizo historia, fue Viola Davis al alcanzar el título de EGOT, o sea una de las pocas personas que ha ganado al menos un Emmy, un Grammy, un Oscar y un Tony en su carrera, después de que se quedó con el gramófono por Mejor audiolibro, narración y grabación de narración de cuentos, gracias a su trabado en Finding Me.
¿Quiénes son los ganadores de los Grammy 2023?
Grabación del año
ABBA - "Don’t Shut Me Down" Adele - "Easy on Me" Beyoncé - "Break My Soul" Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius - "You and Me on the Rock" Doja Cat - "Woman" Harry Styles - "As It Was" Kendrick Lamar - "The Heart Part 5" Lizzo - "About Damn Time" Mary J. Blige - "Good Morning Gorgeous" Steve Lacy - "Bad Habit"
Álbum del año
ABBA - Voyage Adele - 30 Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti Beyoncé - Renaissance Brandi Carlile - In These Silent Days Coldplay - Music of the Spheres Harry Styles - Harry’s House Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers Lizzo - Special Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
Canción del año
Adele - "Easy on Me" Beyoncé - "Break My Soul" Bonnie Raitt - "Just Like That" DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - "God Did" Gayle - "ABCDEFU" Harry Styles - "As It Was" Kendrick Lamar - "The Heart Part 5" Lizzo - "About Damn Time" Steve Lacy - "Bad Habit" Taylor Swift - "All Too Well (10 Minute Version)" (The Short Film)
Mejor artista nuevo
Anitta Domi & JD Beck Latto Måneskin Molly Tuttle Muni Long Omar Apollo Samara Joy Tobe Nwigwe Wet Leg
Mejor actuación de artista pop solista
Adele - Easy on Me Bad Bunny - Moscow Mule Doja Cat - Woman Harry Styles - As It Was Lizzo - About Damn Time Steve Lacy - Bad Habit
Mejor actuación de dúo/grupo pop
ABBA - Don’t Shut Me Down Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran - Bam Bam Coldplay & BTS - My Universe Post Malone & Doja Cat - I Like You (A Happier Song) Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy
Mejor álbum pop vocal tradicional
Diana Ross - Thank You Kelly Clarkson - When Christmas Comes Around... Michael Bublé - Higher Norah Jones - I Dream of Christmas (Extended) Pentatonix - Evergreen
Mejor álbum pop vocal
ABBA - Voyage Adele - 30 Coldplay - Music of the Spheres Harry Styles - Harry’s House Lizzo - Special
Mejor grabación dance/electrónica
Beyoncé - Break My Soul Bonobo - Rosewood David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I’m Good (Blue) Diplo & Miguel - Don’t Forget My Love Kaytranada Featuring H.E.R. - Intimidated Rüfüs Du Sol - On My Knees
Mejor álbum dance/electrónica
Beyoncé - Renaissance Bonobo - Fragments Diplo - Diplo Odesza - The Last Goodbye Rüfüs Du Sol - Surrender
Mejor álbum instrumental contemporáneo
Brad Mehldau - Jacob’s Ladder Domi & JD Beck - Not Tight Grant Geissman - Blooz Jeff Coffin - Between Dreaming and Joy Snarky Puppy - Empire Central
Mejor actuación de rock
Beck - Old Man The Black Keys - Wild Child Brandi Carlile - Broken Horses Bryan Adams - So Happy It Hurts Idles - Crawl! Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck - Patient Number 9 Turnstile - Holiday
Mejor actuación de metal
Ghost - Call Me Little Sunshine Megadeth - We’ll Be Back Muse - Kill or Be Killed Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi - Degradation Rules Turnstile - Blackout
Mejor canción de rock
Brandi Carlile - Broken Horses Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck - Patient Number 9 Red Hot Chili Peppers - Black Summer Turnstile - Blackout The War on Drugs - Harmonia’s Dream
Mejor álbum de rock
The Black Keys - Dropout Boogie Elvis Costello & The Imposters - The Boy Named If Idles - Crawler Machine Gun Kelly - Mainstream Sellout Ozzy Osbourne - Patient Number 9 Spoon - Lucifer on the Sofa
Mejor actuación de música alternativa
Arctic Monkeys - There’d Better Be a Mirrorball Big Thief - Certainty Florence and the Machine - King Wet Leg - Chaise Lounge Yeah Yeah Yeahs Featuring Perfume Genius - Spitting Off the Edge of the World
Mejor álbum de música alternativa
Arcade Fire - WE Big Thief - Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You Björk - Fossora Wet Leg - Wet Leg Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Cool It Down
Mejor actuación R&B
Beyoncé - Virgo’s Groove Jazmine Sullivan - Hurt Me So Good Lucky Daye - Over Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak - Here With Me Muni Long - Hrs & Hrs
Mejor actuación R&B tradicional
Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan - ’Round Midnight Babyface Featuring Ella Mai - Keeps on Fallin’ Beyoncé - Plastic Off the Sofa Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous Snoh Aalegra - Do 4 Love
Mejor canción de R&B
Beyoncé - Cuff It Jazmine Sullivan - Hurt Me So Good Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous Muni Long - Hrs & Hrs PJ Morton - Please Don’t Walk Away
Mejor álbum de R&B progresivo
Cory Henry - Operation Funk Moonchild - Starfuit Steve Lacy - Gemini Rights Tank and the Bangas - Red Balloon Terrace Martin - Drones
Mejor álbum de R&B
Chris Brown - Breezy (Deluxe) Lucky Daye - Candy Drip Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) PJ Morton - Watch the Sun Robert Glasper - Black Radio III
Mejor actuación de rap
DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did Doja Cat - Vegas Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug - Pushin P Hitkidd & Glorilla - F.N.F. (Let’s Go) Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
Mejor actuación de rap melódico
DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA - Beautiful Future Featuring Drake & Tems - Wait for U Jack Harlow - First Class Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer - Die Hard Latto - Big Energy (Live)
Mejor canción de rap
DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did Future Featuring Drake & Tems - Wait for U Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug - Pushin P Jack Harlow Featuring Drake - Churchill Downs Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
Mejor álbum de rap
DJ Khaled - God Did Future - I Never Liked You Jack Harlow - Come Home the Kids Miss You Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers Pusha T - It’s Almost Dry
Mejor actuación solista de country
Kelsea Ballerini - Heartfirst Maren Morris - Circles Around This Town Miranda Lambert - In His Arms Willie Nelson - Live Forever Zach Bryan - Something in the Orange
Mejor actuación en dúo/grupo de country
Brothers Osborne - Midnight Rider’s Prayer Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde - Never Wanted to Be That Girl Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt - Wishful Drinking Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert - Outrunnin’ Your Memory Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton - Does He Love You (Revisited) Robert Plant & Alison Krauss - Gonig Where the Lonely Go
Mejor canción de country
Cody Johnson - ’Til You Can’t Luke Combs - Doin’ This Maren Morris - Circles Around This Town Miranda Lambert - If I Was a Cowboy Taylor Swift - I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault) Willie Nelson - I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die
Mejor álbum de country
Ashley McBryde - Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville Luke Combs - Growin’ Up Maren Morris - Humble Quest Miranda Lambert - Palomino Willie Nelson - A Beautiful Time
Mejor álbum de new age/ambient/chant
Cheryl B. Engelhardt - The Passenger Madi Das, Dave Stringer & Bhakti Without Borders - Mantra Americana Mystic Mirror - White Sun Paul Avgerinos - Joy Will Ackerman - Positano Songs
Mejor solo improvisado de jazz
Ambrose Akinmusire - Rounds (Live) Gerald Albright - Keep Holding On John Beasley - Cherokee/Koko Marcus Baylor - Call of the Drum Melissa Aldana - Falling Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese - Endangered Species
Mejor álbum solista de jazz vocal
The Baylor Project - The Evening : Live At Apparatus Carmen Lundy - Fade to Black Cécile McLorin Salvant - Ghost Song The Manhattan Transfer & The WDR Funkhausorchester - Fifty Samara Joy - Linger Awhile
Mejor álbum de jazz instrumental
Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride & Brian Blade - LongGone Peter Erskine Trio - Live in Italy Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton & Matthew Stevens - New Standards, Vol. 1 Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Leo Genovese & Esperanza Spalding - Live at the Detroit Jazz Festival Yellowjackets - Parallel Motion
Mejor álbum de gran ensable de jazz
John Beasley, Magnus Lindgren & SWR Big Band - Bird Lives Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly of Shadows - Architecture of Storms Ron Carter & The Jazzaar Festival Big Band Directed by Christian Jacob - Remembering Bob Freedman Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez, Ronnie Cuber & WDR Big Band Conducted by Michael Abene - Center Stage Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson & Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra - Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra
Mejor álbum de jazz latino
Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Featuring The Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective - Fandango at the Wall in New York Arturo Sandoval - Rhythm & Soul Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers - Crisálida Flora Purim - If You Will Miguel Zenón - Música de las Américas
Mejor canción/actuación de gospel
Doe - When I Pray Erica Campbell - Positive Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin - Kingdom PJ Morton Featuring Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers & Darrel Walls - The Better Benediction Tye Tribbett - Get Up
Mejor canción/actuación de música cristiana contemporánea
Chris Tomlin - Holy Forever Crowder & Dante Bowe Featuring Maverick City Music - God Really Loves Us (Radio Version) Doe - So Good For King & Country & Hillary Scott - For God Is With Us Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin - Fear Is Not My Future Phil Wickham - Hymn of Heaven (Radio Version)
Mejor álbum de gospel
Doe - Clarity Maranda Curtis - Die to Live Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin - Kingdom Book One (Deluxe) Ricky Dillard - Breakthrough: The Exodus (Live) Tye Tribbett - All Things New
Mejor álbum de música cristiana contemporánea
Anne Wilson - My Jesus Chris Tomlin - Always Elevation Worship - Lion Maverick City Music - Breathe TobyMac - Life After Death
Mejor álbum de raíces gospel
Gaither Vocal Band - Let’s Just Praise the Lord Karen Peck & New River - 2:22 Keith & Kristyn Getty - Confessio - Irish American Roots Tennessee State University - The Urban Hymnal Willie Nelson - The Willie Nelson Family
Mejor álbum de pop latino
Camilo - De Adentro Pa Afuera Christina Aguilera - Aguilera Fonseca - Viajante Rubén Blades & Boca Livre - Pasieros Sebastián Yatra - Dharma +
Mejor álbum de música urbana
Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti Daddy Yankee - Legendaddy Farruko - La 167 Maluma - The Love & Sex Tape Rauw Alejandro - Trap Cake, Vol. 2
Mejor álbum de rock/música alternativa latina
Cimafunk - El Alimento Fito Paez - Los Años Salvajes Gaby Moreno - Alegoría Jorge Drexler - Tinta y Tiempo Mon Laferte - 1940 Carmen Rosalía - Motomami
Mejor álbum regional de música mexicana (incluyendo Tejano)
Chiquis - Abeja Reina Christian Nodal - EP #1 Forajido Marco Antonio Solís - Qué Ganas de Verte (Deluxe) Natalia Lafourcade - Un Canto por México - El Musical Los Tigres del Norte - La Reunión (Deluxe)
Mejor álbum de música tropical latina
Carlos Vives - Cumbiana II Marc Anthony - Pa’lla Voy La Santa Cecilia - Quiero Verte Feliz Spanish Harlem Orchestra - Imágenes Latinas Tito Nieves - Legendario
Mejor actuación de música de raíces americanas
Aaron Neville & The Dirty Dozen Brass Band - Stompin’ Ground Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell - Prodigal Daughter Bill Anderson Featuring Dolly Parton - Someday It’ll All Make Sense (Bluegrass Version) Fantastic Negrito - Oh Betty Madison Cunningham - Life According to Raechel
Mejor actuación de música americana
Asleep at the Wheel Featuring Lyle Lovett - There You Go Again Blind Boys of Alabama Featuring Black Violin - The Message Bonnie Raitt - Made Up Mind Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius - You and Me on the Rock Eric Alexandrakis - Silver Moon [A Tribute to Michael Nesmith]
Mejor canción de música de raíces americanas
Anaïs Mitchell - Bright Star Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell - Prodigal Daughter Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius - You and Me on the Rock Robert Plant & Alison Krauss - High and Lonesome Sheryl Crow - Forever
Mejor álbum de música americana
Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That… Brandi Carlile - In These Silent Days Dr. John - Things Happen That Way Keb’ Mo’ - Good to Be… Robert Plant & Alison Krauss - Raise the Roof
Mejor álbum de bluegrass
The Del McCoury Band - Almost Proud The Infamous Stringdusters - Toward the Fray Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway - Crooked Tree Peter Rowan - Calling You From My Mountain Yonder Mountain String Band - Get Yourself Outside
Mejor álbum de blues tradicional
Buddy Guy - The Blues Don’t Lie Charlie Musselwhite - Mississippi Son Gov’t Mule - Heavy Load Blues John Mayall - The Sun Is Shining Down Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder - Get on Board
Mejor álbum de blues contemporáneo
Ben Harper - Bloodline Maintenance Edgar Winter - Brother Johnny Eric Gales - Crown North Mississippi Allstars - Set Sail Shemekia Copeland - Done Come Too Far
Mejor álbum de folk
Aoife O’Donovan - Age of Apathy Janis Ian - The Light at the End of the Line Judy Collins - Spellbound Madison Cunningham - Revealer Punch Brothers - Hell on Church Street
Mejor álbum de música de raíces regionales
Halau Hula Keali’i o Nalani - Halau Hula Keali’i o Nalani (Live at the Getty Center) Natalie Ai Kamauu - Natalie Noelani Nathan & The Zydeco Cha-Chas - Lucky Man Ranky Tanky - Live at the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival Sean Ardoin & Kreole Rock and Soul Featuring The Golden Band From Tigerland - Full Circle
Mejor álbum de reggae
Kabaka Pyramid - The Kalling Koffee - Gifted Protoje - Third Time’s the Charm Sean Paul - Scorcha Shaggy - Com Fly Wid Mi
Mejor actuación de música global
Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar - Udhero Na Burna Boy - Last Last Matt B & Eddy Kenzo - Gimme Love Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro - Neva Bow Down Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode - Bayethe
Mejor álbum de música global
Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf - Queen of Sheba Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley Featuring Manu Delago - Between Us… (Live) Berklee Indian Ensemble - Shuruaat Burna Boy - Love, Damini Masa Takumi - Sakura
Mejor álbum de música para niños
Alphabet Rockers - The Movement Divinity Roxx - Ready Set Go! Justin Roberts - Space Cadet Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band - Los Fabulosos Wendy and DB - Into the Little Blue House
Mejor audiolibro/narración/storytelling
Jamie Foxx - Act Like You Got Some Sense Lin-Manuel Miranda - Aristotle and Dante Dive Into the Waters of the World Mel Brooks - All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business Questlove - Music Is History Viola Davis - Finding Me
Mejor poesía hablada
Amanda Gorman - Call Us What We Carry: Poems Amir Sulaiman - You Will Be Someone’s Ancestor. Act Accordingly. Ethelbert Miller - Black Men Are Precious J. Ivy - The Poet Who Sat by the Door Malcolm-Jamal Warner - Hiding in Plain View
Mejor álbum de comedia
Dave Chappelle - The Closer Jim Gaffigan - Comedy Monster Louis C.K. - Sorry Patton Oswalt - We All Scream Randy Rainbow - A Little Brains, a Little Talent
Mejor álbum de música hecha para musicales
Original Broadway Cast - A Strange Loop New Broadway Cast - Caroline, or Change ‘Into the Woods’ 2022 Broadway Cast - Into the Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording) Original Broadway Cast - MJ the Musical ‘Mr. Saturday Night’ Original Cast - Mr. Saturday Night Original Broadway Cast - Six: Live on Opening Night
Mejor compilado en soundtrack para medios visuales
Various Artists - Elvis Various Artists - Encanto Various Artists - Stranger Things: Soundtrack From the Netflix Series, Season 4 Lorne Balfe, Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga & Hans Zimmer - Top Gun: Maverick Various Artists - West Side Story
Mejor banda sonora (cine y televisión)
Germaine Franco - Encanto Hans Zimmer - No Time to Die Jonny Greenwood - The Power of the Dog Michael Giacchino - The Batman Nicholas Britell - Succession: Season 3
Mejor banda sonora para videojuegos y otro medios interactivos
Austin Wintory - Aliens: Fireteam Elite Bear McCreary - Call of Duty®: Vanguard Christopher Tin - Old World Richard Jacques - Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Stephanie Economou - Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök
Mejor canción escrita para medios visuales
Beyoncé - Be Alive Carolina Gaitán - La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto - Cast - We Don’t Talk About Bruno Jessy Wilson Featuring Angélique Kidjo - Keep Rising (The Woman King) Lady Gaga - Hold My Hand Taylor Swift - Carolina 4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O’Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo & Grayson Villanueva - Nobody Like U
Mejor composición instrumental
Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers - Fronteras (Borders) Suite: Al-Musafir Blues Geoffrey Keezer - Refuge Miguel Zenón, José Antonio Zayas Cabán, Ryan Smith & Casey Rafn - El País Invisible Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar - African Tales Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar - Snapshots
Mejor arreglo, instrumentación o acapela
Armand Hutton Featuring Terrell Hunt & Just 6 - As Days Go By (An Arrangement of the Family Matters Theme Song) Danny Elfman - Main Titles Kings Return - How Deep Is Your Love Magnus Lindgren, John Beasley & The SWR Big Band Featuring Martin Auer - Scrapple From the Apple Remy Le Boeuf - Minnesota, WI
Mejor arrgelo, instrumentos y voces
Becca Stevens & Attacca Quartet - 2 + 2 = 5 (Arr. Nathan Schram) Cécile McLorin Salvant - Optimistic Voices / No Love Dying Christine McVie - Songbird (Orchestral Version) Jacob Collier Featuring Lizzy McAlpine & John Mayer - Never Gonna Be Alone Louis Cole - Let It Happen
Mejor equipo de grabación
Fann - Telos Soporus - Divers Spiritualized - Everything Was Beautiful Tamsui-Kavalan Chinese Orchestra - Beginningless Beginning Underoath - Voyeurist
Mejor boxset o edición especial limitada
Black Pumas - Black Pumas (Collector’s Edition Box Set) Danny Elfman - Big Mess The Grateful Dead - In and Out of the Garden: Madison Square Garden ’81, ’82, ’83 They Might Be Giants - Book Various Artists - Artists Inspired by Music: Interscope Reimagined
Mejores notas de un álbum
Andy Irvine & Paul Brady - Andy Irvine / Paul Brady Astor Piazzolla - The American Clavé Recordings Doc Watson - Life’s Work: A Retrospective Harry Partch - Harry Partch, 1942 Wilco - Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)
Mejor álbum histórico
Blondie - Against the Odds: 1974 - 1982 Doc Watson - Life’s Work: A Retrospective Freestyle Fellowship - To Whom It May Concern… Glenn Gould - The Goldberg Variations: The Complete Unreleased 1981 Studio Sessions Wilco - Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)
Compositor del año, no clásico
Amy Allen Laura Veltz Nija Charles The-Dream Tobias Jesso Jr.
Mejor ingeniería en un álbum, no clásico
Baynk - Adolescence Father John Misty - Chloë and the Next 20th Century Harry Styles - Harry’s House Robert Glasper - Black Radio III Wet Leg - Wet Leg
Productor del año, no clásico
Boi-1da Dahi Dan Auerbach Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II Jack Antonoff
Mejor grabación remixada
Beyoncé - Break My Soul (Terry Hunter Remix) Ellie Goulding - Easy Lover (Four Tet Remix) The Knocks & Dragonette - Slow Song (Paul Woolford Remix) Lizzo - About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix) Wet Leg - Too Late Now (Soulwax Remix)
Mejor álbum de música inmersiva
Anita Brevik, Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene - Tuvayhun — Beatitudes for a Wounded World The Chainsmokers - Memories…Do Not Open Christina Aguilera - Aguilera Jane Ira Bloom - Picturing the Invisible: Focus 1 Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej - Divine Tides
Mejor ingeniería en un álbum, clásico
Anita Brevik, Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene - Tuvayhun — Beatitudes for a Wounded World Anne-Sophie Mutter, Boston Symphony Orchestra & John Williams - Williams: Violin Concerto No. 2 & Selected Film Themes Edwin Outwater & Chicago Symphony Orchestra - Mason Bates: Philharmonia Fantastique: The Making of the Orchestra Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra & Manfred Honeck - Beethoven & Stucky: Orchestral Works Third Coast Percussion - Perspectives
Productor del año, clásico
Christoph Franke Elaine Martone James Ginsburg Jonathan Allen Judith Sherman
Mejor actuación orquestal
Berlin Philharmonic & John Williams - John Williams: The Berlin Concert Los Angeles Philharmonic & Gustavo Dudamel - Dvo?ák: Symphonies Nos. 7-9 New York Youth Symphony - Works by Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman Various Artists - Sila: The Breath of the World Wild Up & Christopher Rountree - Stay on It
Mejor grabación de ópera
Boston Modern Orchestra Project & Odyssey Opera Chorus - Anthony Davis: X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera Chorus - Blanchard: Fire Shut Up in My Bones The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera Chorus - Eurydice
Mejor actuación coral
The Crossing - Born English Baroque Soloists & Monteverdi Choir - J.S. Bach: St. John Passion, BWV 245 The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, The Metropolitan Opera Chorus, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Ailyn Pérez, Michelle DeYoung, Matthew Polenzani & Eric Owens - Verdi’s Requiem: The Met Remembers 9/11
Mejor actuación de cámara/pequeño ensamble
Attacca Quartet - Caroline Shaw: Evergreen Dover Quartet - Beethoven: Complete String Quartets, Vol. 2 – The Middle Quartets Neave Trio - Musical Remembrances Publiquartet - What Is American Third Coast Percussion - Perspectives
Mejor solo instrumental clásico
Daniil Trifonov - Bach: The Art of Life Hilary Hahn - Abels: Isolation Variation Mak Grgi? - A Night in Upper Town - The Music of Zoran Krajacic Mitsuko Uchida - Beethoven: Diabelli Variations Time for Three, The Philadelphia Orchestra & Xian Zhang - Letters for the Future
Mejor álbum clásico vocal solista
Il Pomo d’Oro - Eden Nicholas Phan, Brooklyn Rider, The Knights & Eric Jacobsen - Stranger - Works for Tenor by Nico Muhly Renée Fleming & Yannick Nézet-Séguin - Voice of Nature: The Anthropocene Sasha Cooke & Kirill Kuzmin - How Do I Find You Will Liverman, Paul Sánchez & J’Nai Bridges - Shawn E. Okpebholo: Lord, How Come Me Here?
Mejor compendio clásico
Christopher Tin, Voces8, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra & Barnaby Smith - The Lost Birds Kitt Wakeley - An Adoption Story The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & Yannick Nézet-Séguin - A Concert for Ukraine Seunghee Lee, JP Jofre & London Symphony Orchestra - Aspire
Mejor composición clásica contemporánea
Andris Nelsons & Gewandhausorchester - Gubaidulina: The Wrath of God Carlos Simon, MK Zulu, Marco Pavé & Hub New Music - Simon: Requiem for the Enslaved Ian Rosenbaum & Dover Quartet - Akiho: Ligneous Suite Jack Quartet - Bermel: Intonations Time for Three, The Philadelphia Orchestra & Xian Zhang - Puts: Contact
Mejor video musical
Adele - Easy on Me BTS - Yet to Come Doja Cat - Woman Harry Styles - As It Was Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5 Taylor Swift - All Too Well: The Short Film
Mejor película musical
Adele - Adele One Night Only Billie Eilish - Billie Eilish Live at the O2 Justin Bieber - Our World Neil Young & Crazy Horse - A Band a Brotherhood a Barn Rosalía - Motomami (Rosalía TikTok Live Performance) Various Artists - Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story
