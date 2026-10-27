Teruaki Sato reportedly set for big MLB deal with NY Yankees facing multiple competitors

The New York Yankees need to strengthen their roster ahead of next MLB season, and Teruaki Sato is one of the names that could make the move to Major League Baseball.

Things didn’t go as planned for the New York Yankees last MLB season. As a result, quickly bolstering their roster could be crucial, and according to The Athletic’s Jim Bowden, one of the players on their radar is Japanese star Teruaki Sato, who is also drawing interest from several other teams.

The insider revealed that the Los Angeles Angels, Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies are also contenders to land the infielder. Sato, who has been playing for the Hanshin Tigers since 2021, is projected to receive a five-year, $180 million contract.

If these figures come to fruition, the deal would put Sato in the same financial range as players like Blake Snell, who signed a five-year, $182 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2025. Meanwhile, the Bronx Bombers are looking to turn the page on their disappointing campaign and get back on track.

Advertisement

Sato’s numbers are generating plenty of buzz

Teruaki Sato just put up an absolute monster 2026 season, capturing the Central League Triple Crown by slashing .306/.383/.609 with 39 home runs and 106 RBIs. These numbers quickly caught the attention of MLB teams.

Teruaki Sato #8 of the Hanshin Tigers at bat in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Coming off a 2025 MVP campaign, he’s proven his raw light-tower power is the real deal, pairing 40 doubles with an elite .991 OPS. Sure, the strikeout rate leaves a little room for caution, but sluggers with this kind of middle-of-the-order juice don’t hit the posting system every day.

Advertisement

How would Sato fit in Yankees’ plans?

If Teruaki Sato signs with the New York Yankees, he fits naturally as a middle-of-the-order power bat split between third base, first base, and designated hitter, with the flexibility to slide into corner outfield (right field) if needed. Rather than competing for a pitching rotation spot—since he’s an everyday position player—he would battle for regular playing time in the field against guys like Ryan McMahon at third base, Ben Rice or Paul Goldschmidt at first base/DH, and Giancarlo Stanton for designated hitter reps.

His raw left-handed power seems tailored for the short porch at Yankee Stadium, but if the Yankees bring him in, they’ll likely cycle him through the corner infielder roles and DH to maximize his bat while hiding some of his defensive inconsistencies.

Key takeaways

The NY Yankees face competition from multiple teams to sign Japanese star Teruaki Sato.

Teruaki Sato is projected to command a five-year, $180 million MLB contract.

MLB contract. In 2026, Sato won the Central League Triple Crown with 39 home runs and 106 RBIs.