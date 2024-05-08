NFL - Page 1
Dolphins could take a harsh approach with Odell Beckham Jr.
Even though Odell Beckham Jr got a chance to sign with the Miami Dolphins, it doesn't mean things will be easier for him in South Beach.
Tom Brady makes huge confession about Deflategate during his roast
Years after the Deflategate scandal and removed of his legendary NFL career, Tom Brady may have finally come clean about this infamous event.
Chiefs new star shuts down the doubters with an epic take
Even though he's not exactly big, the Kansas City Chiefs still took a chance on Texas rookie Xavier Worthy. Now, the first-year wide receiver...
Former 49ers player criticizes Kyle Shanahan
Kyle Shanahan has been severely criticized by one of his former players with the San Francisco 49ers.
Aaron Rodgers makes a big decision regarding Jets rookie
Given his reputation, not many people around the NFL expected Aaron Rodgers to have such a meaningful gesture towards New York Jets rookie WR Malachi...
Patrick Mahomes' Super Bowl prediction might be disrespectful for NFL
Patrick Mahomes just made a very bold statement about the Kansas City Chiefs and their quest for a third consecutive Super Bowl.
NFC team unveils plan to make Aaron Donald come out of retirement
According to reports, several teams want Aaron Donald to come out of retirement, and a club in the NFC has an ambitious plan to achieve it.
Steelers made surprising move about Najee Harris' future
The Pittsburgh Steelers just made an unexpected move regarding Najee Harris' contract.
Bills add a 'cursed' wide receiver to Josh Allen's offense
Josh Allen is in search of a new wide receiver following Stefon Diggs' departure, but the Buffalo Bills have now added one that some fans believe...
Odell Beckham Jr will sign with an AFC East team
Odell Beckham Jr is ready for his next chapter in the NFL. A massive move to make a Super Bowl run.
Chargers set to add a top-tier wide receiver to help Justin Herbert
The Los Angeles Chargers want to improve Justin Herbert's offense by adding a top-tier wide receiver to help the quarterback to achieve success.
Cowboys' Brandin Cooks on A.J. Brown: 'He shouldn't be the best-paid WR'
The Philadelphia Eagles recently made A.J. Brown the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL, but Brandin Cooks of the Dallas Cowboys thinks he shouldn...