NBA
Dirk Nowitzki admits he's mad at Luka Doncic
Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki has a close relationship with Luka Doncic. However, he's starting to get mad at him right now.
NBA News: Warriors' Draymond Green has a warning for LeBron James' Lakers
Draymond Green believes the Golden State Warriors are favorites in a potential Play-In game against LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers.
Lakers players want Darvin Ham fired
Following a disappointing start to the season, Los Angeles Lakers players wanted the team to fire Darvin Ham and replace him with one of his...
LeBron James has four words to describe Stephen Curry
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James talked about what it's like to defend Stephen Curry, and he didn't need many words to talk about the Golden...
Giannis could miss the rest of the season
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered a non-contact injury, and while he avoided a major ailment, he could still be out for a long...
LeBron gets real on loss to the Warriors
Following their tough loss to the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James shared his thoughts on their postseason chances.
Stephen Curry says he won't 'babysit' Draymond Green
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry doesn't want to be Draymond Green's babysitter, but he knows he's going to have to step in to make sure he...
Bucks stars aren't on the same page about the Bucks
Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo don't seem to be on the same page regarding the current state of the Milwaukee Bucks.
LeBron James sets a condition to stay with the Lakers
With LeBron James' future still up in the air, ESPN insider Brian Windhorst believes he could set a major condition to extend his stay with the Los...
Klay Thompson calls Draymond Green out
Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson is sick and tired of watching Draymond Green's antics take a toll on the team's chances to compete.
Klay Thompson talks Warriors future amid free agency rumors
Klay Thompson knows this could be the end of the line for him in the Bay area, as he could walk away from the Golden State Warriors in free agency.
Former teammate reveals he got death threats because of Kobe Bryant
Kobe Bryant was the most respected athlete in Los Angeles, and former Orlando Magic forward Matt Barnes found out about that the hard way.