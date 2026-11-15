France vs Turkiye: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for an UEFA Nations League game on November 15, 2026

France hosts Turkiye in the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League on Sunday, November 15. France sits second in the group while Turkiye remains winless, and here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

France vs Turkiye: Match Summary Match France vs. Turkiye Tournament 2026-27 UEFA Nations League Date Sunday, November 15, 2026 Time 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT TV Channels Fox Sports 2 Live Stream Fubo, ViX, Fox One

How to watch France vs Turkiye in the USA

The match airs on Fox Sports 2 for viewers in the USA.

Fans can also stream the game on Fubo, ViX and Fox One.

Can I watch France vs Turkiye for free?

Viewers in the United States can watch France vs Turkiye for free through Fubo‘s 5-day free trial for new subscribers.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

France comes into this match in second place with 10 points from five games. They lost their most recent outing 1-3 to Italy, but before that they beat Belgium 4-1 and drew 1-1 with Italy, showing they can still score goals in bunches.

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Turkiye sits fourth with zero points through five matches. A 1-2 loss to Belgium was their latest result, following a 1-3 defeat to Italy and a 0-3 loss to Belgium, leaving them still searching for their first points of the campaign.

In their last 7 meetings, France has won 5 and Turkiye has won 1, with 1 draw. Their most recent meeting was on September 25, 2026: Turkiye 0-1 France.

France vs Turkiye: Predicted Lineups

France (4-3-3): Mike Maignan; Andy Diouf, Jeremy Jacquet, Ibrahima Konate, Adrien Truffert; Eduardo Camavinga, Lucas Da Cunha, Warren Zaire-Emery; Michael Olise, Kylian Mbappe, Bradley Barcola.

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Turkiye (4-2-3-1): Berke Ozer; Zeki Celik, Merih Demiral, Abdulkerim Bardakci, Ferdi Kadioglu; Salih Ozcan, Arda Guler, Orkun Kokcu; Yunus Akgun, Enes Unal, Baris Alper Yilmaz.

What time is the France vs Turkiye match?

The France vs Turkiye match kicks off on Sunday, November 15, at 2:45 PM ET in the United States. For viewers across different US regions, here are the start times:

Eastern Time (ET): 2:45 PM

Central Time (CT): 1:45 PM

Mountain Time (MT): 12:45 PM

Pacific Time (PT): 11:45 AM