France vs Turkiye: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for an UEFA Nations League game on November 15, 2026

|France vs Turkiye: Match Summary
|Match
|France vs. Turkiye
|Tournament
|2026-27 UEFA Nations League
|Date
|Sunday, November 15, 2026
|Time
|2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT
|TV Channels
|Fox Sports 2
|Live Stream
|Fubo, ViX, Fox One
How to watch France vs Turkiye in the USA
The match airs on Fox Sports 2 for viewers in the USA.
Fans can also stream the game on Fubo, ViX and Fox One.
Can I watch France vs Turkiye for free?
Viewers in the United States can watch France vs Turkiye for free through Fubo‘s 5-day free trial for new subscribers.
Match Preview: What’s at stake?
France comes into this match in second place with 10 points from five games. They lost their most recent outing 1-3 to Italy, but before that they beat Belgium 4-1 and drew 1-1 with Italy, showing they can still score goals in bunches.
Turkiye sits fourth with zero points through five matches. A 1-2 loss to Belgium was their latest result, following a 1-3 defeat to Italy and a 0-3 loss to Belgium, leaving them still searching for their first points of the campaign.
In their last 7 meetings, France has won 5 and Turkiye has won 1, with 1 draw. Their most recent meeting was on September 25, 2026: Turkiye 0-1 France.
France vs Turkiye: Predicted Lineups
France (4-3-3): Mike Maignan; Andy Diouf, Jeremy Jacquet, Ibrahima Konate, Adrien Truffert; Eduardo Camavinga, Lucas Da Cunha, Warren Zaire-Emery; Michael Olise, Kylian Mbappe, Bradley Barcola.
Turkiye (4-2-3-1): Berke Ozer; Zeki Celik, Merih Demiral, Abdulkerim Bardakci, Ferdi Kadioglu; Salih Ozcan, Arda Guler, Orkun Kokcu; Yunus Akgun, Enes Unal, Baris Alper Yilmaz.
What time is the France vs Turkiye match?
The France vs Turkiye match kicks off on Sunday, November 15, at 2:45 PM ET in the United States. For viewers across different US regions, here are the start times:
- Eastern Time (ET): 2:45 PM
- Central Time (CT): 1:45 PM
- Mountain Time (MT): 12:45 PM
- Pacific Time (PT): 11:45 AM