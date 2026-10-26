Who is the oldest player to ever win the Ballon d’Or?

The Ballon d’Or has rewarded soccer’s greatest talents for decades, but one winner made history by claiming the prestigious award well beyond the age most players reach their peak. How old was the record-breaker?

The Ballon d’Or has traditionally been associated with the brightest young stars, but age has never been an absolute barrier to reaching the top of the sport. Several legendary players have claimed the prestigious award well into their 30s.

The history includes remarkable examples of longevity, with some players continuing to compete at the highest level long after most of their peers have retired. Winning the award late in a career requires exceptional talent.

As the new ceremony approaches, the age record remains one of the competition’s most intriguing pieces of history. But, which player holds the distinction of being the oldest winner ever?

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Who is the oldest player to win the Ballon d’Or?

Stanley Matthews is the oldest player ever to win the Ballon d’Or, claiming the inaugural award at 41 years, 10 months and 17 days old in 1956. The English winger made history by beating Alfredo Di Stefano to the honor.

Stanley Matthews (Source: @BlackpoolFC)

He received the award on December 18, after an outstanding season with Blackpool. Known as the “Wizard of the Dribble”, he was celebrated for his close control, balance and ability to beat defenders.

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The first Ballon d’Or was organized by France Football and was initially restricted to European players competing for European clubs. His achievement was particularly remarkable because he continued playing long after winning.

He remained active for another nine seasons after receiving the Ballon d’Or and eventually retired at 50, having played for both Blackpool and Stoke City and earned 54 caps for England.

Lionel Messi is the closest modern comparison. The Argentine won his eighth Ballon d’Or in 2023 at 36 years old, making him the oldest winner of the men’s award in the modern, globally open era.

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Karim Benzema, who received the prize in 2022 at 34, is another notable example of a player winning late in his career. However, neither came close to Matthews’ record.

Key takeaways