Lista de actualizaciones para el Call of Duty: Modern Warfare y Warzone

A playlist update is rolling out now across all platforms:

- Added Cranked (replaces Drop Zone)

- Cabin Fever 24/7 (Shipment, Rust, Shoot House, Hackney Yard, and Hideout)

- Removing Stir Crazy playlist

- Removing Realism Ground War

- Removing Aniyah Palace from Ground War pic.twitter.com/MB6Iryg8gf