Nuevos detalles filtrados sobre la llegada de Genesect a Pokémon GO

❗Genesect❗

The bug + steel type mythical Pokemon will be available soon in Pokemon go in special research soon according to datamime of @CommunityGONews . This is how it will look like in game.



@engel_go pic.twitter.com/nKfq4zlaX8