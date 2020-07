Nunca antes visto: por segunda vez, vuelven los TOTY a sobres en FIFA 20

#PreSeason is here ��



-Play #FUT20, get distinct rewards in both 20 and #FUT21

-UCL/UEL Road to the Final Refresh/Relaunch

-TOTY back in packs for the first time ever

-Champions League Showdowns



Learn more ➡ https://t.co/fgSBvq0qRq pic.twitter.com/hFRanGMOQo