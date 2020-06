Revelan el diseño original de Suicune en Pokémon ¡Era totalmente diferente!

Beta Suicune:



In Gold & Silver's 1997 demo, not only did Suicune have a radically different design, but it was simply named Sui -- which translates into English as "Water."



1. Demo sprite recreation by @RacieBeep

2. 1997 demo sprite, 1999 final sprite

3. 1999's final design pic.twitter.com/XXMVRfbad9