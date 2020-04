Boston Red Sox consiguen a su cerrador estrella para el futuro

Darwinzon Hernandez’s strikeouts per nine innings led all of baseball last year with 16.91 K’s per 9.



Top 3:

Hernandez: 16.91 K/9

Josh Hader: 16.41 K/9

Matt Barnes: 15.39 K/9



Excited to see what Darwinzon can do during what will be just his 2nd year pic.twitter.com/iO0fbUe4x4