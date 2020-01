Things that may you go hmm.

Aaron Judge in the 2017 playoffs:

Home: 7-21, 3 HRs, 2 2B, 10 RBIs

Road: 2-27, 1 HR, 1 RBI

Maybe, just maybe, players hit better at home than they do on the road in the playoffs. Unless we think Aaron Judge was wearing a buzzer also. #Astros