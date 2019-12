La magníficos números de Lamar Jackson que superan a muchos clubes de la NFL

Lamar has better numbers than entire teams.



▪️More total TD:

ARZ, OAK, CLE, BUF, DET, IND, NYG, CAR, ATL, LAR



▪️More rushing TD:

CIN, DET, PIT, NYJ, JAX



▪️More total yards:

NYJ, WAS



▪️More rushing yards:

NYJ, MIA



▪️More 1st downs:

WAS pic.twitter.com/elQKWCXceW