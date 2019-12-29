méxico
La NBA publicó en Twitter las mejores 20 fintas de la década.

Las mejores 20 fintas de la década según la NBA

Estas son las mejores veinte fintas elegidas por la organización de la NBA del 2010 al 2019. 

Bolavip
Por: Franco Chesini

La NBA publicó en Twitter las mejores 20 fintas de la década.

La NBA publicó en Twitter las mejores 20 fintas de la década.

El tiempo pasó volando y ya se fue una década más. Faltan pocos días para que se termine el 2019 y la NBA nos hizo el regalo más lindo de todos. 

 
 

La cuenta oficial de la Liga publicó en Twitter las veinte mejores fintas desde el 2010 hasta el día de hoy.

Hay jugadas que pasaron a la historia y otras que quizás no recuerdes. Lo cierto, es que son para ver una y otra vez. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

