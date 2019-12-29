Las mejores 20 fintas de la década según la NBA
Estas son las mejores veinte fintas elegidas por la organización de la NBA del 2010 al 2019.
El tiempo pasó volando y ya se fue una década más. Faltan pocos días para que se termine el 2019 y la NBA nos hizo el regalo más lindo de todos.
La cuenta oficial de la Liga publicó en Twitter las veinte mejores fintas desde el 2010 hasta el día de hoy.
Hay jugadas que pasaron a la historia y otras que quizás no recuerdes. Lo cierto, es que son para ver una y otra vez.
#19 | TOP 20 HANDLES of 2010s@KyrieIrving slices through the defense in March 2015! pic.twitter.com/H7hofhBcNx— NBA (@NBA) December 29, 2019
#17 | TOP 20 HANDLES of 2010s— NBA (@NBA) December 29, 2019
��️ @JCrossover IS HIS NAME
Jamal Crawford behind-the-back jump stop during #NBAXmas 2012! pic.twitter.com/L30v3P9GIX
#15 | TOP 20 HANDLES of 2010s— NBA (@NBA) December 29, 2019
THE SEPARATION from @CP3 in March 2019! pic.twitter.com/O949vVM90y
#13 | TOP 20 HANDLES of 2010s@StephenCurry30 uses an array of moves in the 2017 Western Conference Semifinals! pic.twitter.com/uVZTsK1rda— NBA (@NBA) December 29, 2019
#11 | TOP 20 HANDLES of 2010s@StephensonLance cross, spin, step back AND BUCKET in December 2013! pic.twitter.com/s9h3QpgAqe— NBA (@NBA) December 29, 2019
#9 | TOP 20 HANDLES of 2010s@JHarden13 dances on the defense before nailing the step back triple in February 2015! pic.twitter.com/41p6zHgkBT— NBA (@NBA) December 29, 2019
#7 | TOP 20 HANDLES of 2010s— NBA (@NBA) December 29, 2019
�� Behind-the-back
�� Three-pointer
�� 4-PT play@JHarden13 in January 2019! pic.twitter.com/DzUQtqcxcK
#5 | TOP 20 HANDLES of 2010s@KyrieIrving's double behind-the-back through THREE DEFENDERS in January 2016! pic.twitter.com/b2Er3qzmA8— NBA (@NBA) December 29, 2019
#3 | TOP 20 HANDLES of 2010s— NBA (@NBA) December 29, 2019
COUNT THE CROSSOVERS!@TheJoeJohnson7 breaks out the handle in November 2012! pic.twitter.com/s76PW1tplj
#1 | TOP 20 HANDLES of 2010s— NBA (@NBA) December 29, 2019
"That could be the greatest move I've ever seen live..."
☔️ @StephenCurry30 dances through the ENTIRE defense on the three-pointer in March 2015! pic.twitter.com/KphnMVGZPk
Bombazo: Haland, el jugador revelación de la Champions, tiene nuevo equipo
Los 10 mejores goles de la década en la Champions League
Comentarios