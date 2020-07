New York Yankees define rotación de lanzadores para primera semana de actividad en MLB

With the #Yankees optioning Jordan Montgomery to carry an extra reliever, here's a rough guess at the pitching plan:



7/23 at WAS Cole

7/25 at WAS Paxton

7/26 at WAS opener

7/27 at PHI Happ

7/28 at PHI Cole

7/29 vs PHI Montgomery

7/30 vs PHI Paxton

7/31 vs BOS Tanaka?