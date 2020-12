Para los libros de récords: así fue el debut oficial de Russell Westbrook en Washington Wizards

Westbrook is the 6th player in NBA history with a triple-double in his team debut.



He joins:



-Elfrid Payton (2018, NO)

-Lewis Lloyd (1983, HOU)

-John Shumate (1976, BUF)

-Nate Thurmond (1974, CHI)

-Oscar Robertson (1960, CIN)



