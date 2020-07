Una mujer denunció a David Villa: "Me tocaba todos los días y mis jefes pensaban que era gracioso"

The harassment I went through at NYCFC was so bad that now the idea of professional sports terrifies me. Staying in the field of athletics terrifies me. I’m changing my entire career because the shit they did to me ruined my dreams. — Skyler B (@ItsmeskylerB) July 17, 2020

I still find it hilarious that I was constantly told I had a terrible attitude at that job like I wasn’t showing up everyday knowing I was gonna be groped or mocked or two hand shoved in the back. Of fucking course I had a bad attitude!! — Skyler B (@ItsmeskylerB) July 17, 2020