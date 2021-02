Malas noticias para Brooklyn Nets: Se cae otro miembro del "Big 3" ante Dallas Mavericks

Where in New York can one find a team with grace, elegance, taste and culture? A team fit for a king?#BrooklynTogether x #Coming2America



�� ▪️ Mavs

�� ▪️ @barclayscenter

�� ▪️ 8:30pm ET

�� ▪️ ABC

�� ▪️ @WFAN660 pic.twitter.com/0NrjUA3zEI