Los Premios de Cine de la Academia Británica (BAFTA) se desarrollarán el domingo 19 de febrero 2023 en la ciudad de Londres. La ceremonia premia a las mejores películas de 2022 en diferentes categorías.
Esta será la edición número 76 del evento y contará con una presencia argentina entre las películas nominadas. Se trata de "Argentina, 1985", el film sobre el Juicio a las Juntas que tuvo mucha repercusión en toda Latinoamérica, y que fue nominada a mejor película de habla no inglesa.
Todos los nominados se dieron a conocer recién el 19 de enero de 2023 y participó cada una de las películas estrenadas durante 2022. La gala será en Royal Festival Hall dentro del Southbank Centre, que se considera una especie de centro artístico de Londres.
En la edición pasada de los Premios BAFTA, la película ganadora a la mejor película de habla no inglesa fue "Drive my car", un film japonés dirigido por Ryûsuke Hamaguchi.
¿Qué son los Premios BAFTA?
Los Premios BAFTA son una ceremonia que se realiza en Londres y entrega galardones en distintas categorías a las películas más destacadas del año.
¿Cuándo son los Premios BAFTA?
Los Premios BAFTA se realizarán el domingo 19 de febrero 2023 en el Royal Festival Hall dentro del Southbank Centre, localizado en Londres.
Nominaciones Premios BAFTA: ¿qué películas fueron nominadas?
La película "Argentina, 1985" es la presencia latinoamericana en las nominaciones. Fue nominada a mejor película de habla no inglesa.
Mejor película
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Tár
Mejor Director
- Edward Berger - All Quiet on the Western Front
- Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Park Chan-Wook -Decision To Leave
- Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Todd Field - Tár
- Gina Price - Bythenwood - The Woman King
Mejor Actriz
- Ana de Armas – Blonde
- Cate Blanchett – Tár
- Viola Davis – The Woman King
- Danielle Deadwyler – Till
- Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Mejor Actor
- Austin Butler – Elvis
- Brendan Fraser – The Whale
- Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Daryl McCormack – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Paul Mescal – Aftersun
- Bill Nighy – Living
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
- Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau – The Whale
- Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Dolly De Leon – Triangle of Sadness
- Carey Mulligan – She Said
Mejor Actor de Reparto
- Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse
- Albrecht Schuch – All Quiet on the Western Front
- Micheal Ward – Empire of Light
Mejor Película Británica
- Aftersun
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brian And Charles
- Empire of Light
- Living
- Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
- See How They Run
- The Swimmers
- The Wonder
Mejor Debut Británico de Dirección, Guión o Producción
- Aftersun
- Blue Jean
- Electric Malady
- Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Rebellion
Mejor Película de Habla no Inglesa
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Argentina, 1985
- Corsage
- Decision To Leave
- The Quiet Girl
Mejor Documental
- All That Breathes
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
- Fire of Love
- Moonage Daydream
- Navalny
Mejor Película Animada
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- Turning Red
Mejor Guión
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Triangle of Sadness
Mejor Guión adaptado
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Living
- The Quiet Girl
- She Said
- The Whale
Mejor Fotografía
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Empire of Light
- Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor Edición
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor Banda Sonora
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Elvis
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor Casting
- Aftersun
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Triangle of Sadness
Mejor Diseño de Producción
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Babylon
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Mejor Vestuario
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Amsterdam
- Babylon
- Elvis
- Mrs Harris Goes To Paris
Mejor Maquillaje
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
- The Whale
Mejor Sonido
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Mejores Efectos Especiales
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor Cortometraje Británico
- The Ballad Of Olive Morris
- Bazigaga
- Bus Girl
- A Drifting Up
- An Irish Goodbye
Mejor cortometraje Animado
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
- Middle Watch
- Your Mountain is Waiting
- Estrella en Ascenso
- Aimee Lou Wood
- Daryl McCormack
- Emma Mackey
- Naomi Ackie
- Sheila Atim