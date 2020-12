El partido de fútbol más visto del 2020 en Estados Unidos

Saturday's @ClubAmerica_EN v @ChivasEN_ "drew 2.5 million Total Viewers 2+, 1.4 million Adults 18-49 and 592,000 Adults 18-34, marking the highest-rated soccer match on any network and in any language in 2020"



