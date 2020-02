Five years ago today, Byron Jones set a world record in the broad jump at the combine. His jump of 12-3 is still 6 inches better than the second-best mark ever recorded at the combine:



1. Byron Jones 12-3

t2. Emanuel Hall 11-9

t2. Obi Melifonwu 11-9

t2. Juan Thornhill 11-9 pic.twitter.com/9WcLdsaOxl