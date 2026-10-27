How many Tampa Bay Rays players are hitting free agency in 2027?

While the Tampa Bay Rays are competing in the World Series, many are already beginning to wonder what their roster will look like for the 2027 MLB season.

The focus for the Tampa Bay Rays is undoubtedly on turning things around in the World Series. However, some are already beginning to wonder how many of these players will remain with the team for the 2027 MLB season and how many will leave to pursue new challenges elsewhere.

According to Spotrac, a total of seven players will become unrestricted free agents (UFAs) once the season comes to an end. They are Nick Martinez, Cedric Mullins, Gavin Lux, Freddy Peralta, Jorge Mateo, Jake Fraley, and Austin Slater.

On the other hand, two cases could have a different outcome. Drew Rasmussen and Taylor Walls both have club options, meaning they could remain with the Rays in 2027 under manager Kevin Cash.

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Breaking down the Rasmussen and Walls situations

Both Drew Rasmussen and Taylor Walls are currently under multi-year stability with the Tampa Bay Rays, so the front office won’t have to worry about losing them to free agency just yet. Rasmussen is locked into a two-year, $8.5 million deal signed back in early 2025 that runs through the 2026 season and includes a club option for 2027.

Drew Rasmussen #57 of the Tampa Bay Rays looks on prior to game.

Meanwhile, Walls signed a contract extension featuring club options that cover 2026 ($2.45 million) and 2027 ($3.1 million). This setup gives the Rays tons of payroll flexibility while keeping both key pieces firmly under team control through at least the next year or two.

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The range of options for Freddy Peralta

Heading into the 2027 season, Freddy Peralta finds himself at a major career crossroad with plenty of intriguing avenues on the table. After finishing 2026 on a absolute tear for Tampa Bay, he’s set to command top-dollar interest on the market, with big-market suitors like the Los Angeles Angels, San Francisco Giants, and New York Mets frequently linked as potential destinations in search of a frontline starter.

While he’s reportedly seeking a lucrative, long-term mega-deal, a return to the Rays is far from out of the question; Peralta publicly expressed how much he enjoyed pitching in Tampa, and the front office could look to lock him down if they can stretch their typical budget.

Alternatively, if the multi-year market gets tricky, a high-AAV “prove-it” contract with a contender aiming for a deep October run remains another strong backup option.

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Freddy Peralta #51 of the Tampa Bay Rays celebrates the third out.

Key takeaways