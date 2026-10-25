Junior Caminero is self-critical after Rays’ second World Series loss to Brewers

The Tampa Bay Rays fell in their second World Series game against the Milwaukee Brewers, and Junior Caminero experienced some tense moments during the game.

The World Series has been an uphill battle for the Tampa Bay Rays, especially following their second consecutive loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. Junior Caminero was visibly furious in the dugout and, after the game, told the media that he was not satisfied with the level of performance the team has shown so far.

“Nobody in this clubhouse wants to play the baseball we’ve played the last couple of days,” he said. “That’s not who we are.” There is no doubt that this team needs to improve as soon as possible to keep its World Series hopes alive.

Tense moments unfolded after the Brewers tied the game in the sixth inning. Chandler Simpson dropped a fly ball, a pivotal moment that threw Caminero off his game at a crucial point in the matchup.

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“I’m trying to help the team, get our heads up,” Caminero said regarding this situation, according to The Athletic. “Just trying to create some energy and get some life back into us.” He also added: “We had to get outs. At the moment, we weren’t doing our job.”

Junior Caminero was PISSED in the Rays dugout after Chandler Simpson dropped a fly ball 😳 https://t.co/PHc7R7hSWu — Punchoutpitch (@Punchoutpitch) October 25, 2026

Rays still unable to show their best form

The Tampa Bay Rays missed a prime opportunity to level the World Series, squandering an early lead to fall 5-4 to the Milwaukee Brewers and slipping into a daunting 0-2 series deficit. Tampa Bay jumped out to a commanding 4-0 advantage in the top of the first inning—headlined by a two-run home run from catcher Liam Hicks—before the offense went completely stagnant, managing just seven total hits on the night.

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Drew Rasmussen struggled to maintain stability, surrendering three earned runs on four hits and two walks across 3.2 innings. Milwaukee systematically eroded the margin, drawing even on a Sal Frelick solo home run in the sixth before taking a 5-4 lead on a go-ahead single in the seventh.

The Rays brought the potential tying run to third base with two outs in the ninth, but Yandy Diaz struck out swinging against closer Trevor Megill to seal Tampa Bay’s second consecutive setback.

Manager Kevin Cash #16 of the Tampa Bay Rays takes out Ian Seymour.

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A crucial Game 3 for Tampa Bay

Game 3 of the World Series is heading down to Florida this Tuesday, October 27, 2026, where the Tampa Bay Rays will host the Milwaukee Brewers at Tropicana Field

Another loss would leave them virtually on the ropes, as the series is a best-of-seven. The Rays must win at all costs if they hope to stay alive and keep their dream within reach.

Key takeaways

Junior Caminero expressed frustration after the Tampa Bay Rays’ second World Series loss.

after the Tampa Bay Rays’ second World Series loss. The Tampa Bay Rays fell into a 0-2 World Series deficit against Milwaukee.

deficit against Milwaukee. Game 3 of the World Series takes place Tuesday at Tropicana Field in Florida.