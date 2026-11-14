LA Dodgers reportedly targeting reliever Jonathan Loaisiga to bolster bullpen amid Tarik Skubal uncertainty

The Los Angeles Dodgers still don't know whether Tarik Skubal will be part of their plans next season, making Jonathan Loaisiga one of their targets to bolster the bullpen.

The Los Angeles Dodgers fell short of their goal of achieving a three-peat last season, so now it’s time to go back to the drawing board. Rumors surrounding a potential departure for Tarik Skubal continue to gain traction, prompting the franchise to explore ways to strengthen its bullpen. According to ESPN‘s Jesse Rogers, Jonathan Loaisiga is reportedly one of the names on their radar, although several other teams are also interested in the reliever.

“Hot stove starting to simmer. Reliever Jonathan Loaisiga getting closer, per source. 5 teams involved. 2.42 ERA in 67 games last yr for Az. Dodgers among them,” Rogers revealed on X.

There’s no doubt that replacing Skubal would be a difficult task given the pitcher’s caliber. It remains to be seen whether Loaisiga ultimately makes his way to LA or decides to pursue other opportunities elsewhere.

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Loaisiga’s numbers last season

Jonathan Loaisiga enjoyed a massive bounce-back campaign in 2026, staying healthy and anchoring the Arizona Diamondbacks’ bullpen. Across 67 relief appearances, the Nicaraguan right-hander posted a 7-3 record with a sharp 2.42 ERA and 2 saves.

Jonathan Loáisiga #43 of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

He tossed 67.0 innings—his heaviest workload since 2021—allowing just 56 hits and 13 walks for a stellar 1.03 WHIP while striking out 48 batters. Whoever manages to secure his services will have significantly strengthened their roster heading into next season.

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What’s Skubal’s current situation?

Tarik Skubal is currently the undisputed crown jewel of the 2026–27 MLB free-agent market after splitting his 2026 campaign between the Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Dodgers, where he posted a 12-7 record with a 2.72 ERA and 186 strikeouts across 26 starts.

Now hitting the open market alongside super-agent Scott Boras, the two-time Cy Young winner is strictly seeking a long-term, record-breaking commitment—reportedly telling teams at this week’s GM Meetings that the bidding starts above Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s $325 million benchmark, with zero interest in a short-term, high-AAV deal.

While big-market suitors like the Dodgers, Blue Jays, and Padres have checked in, league insiders overwhelmingly view Steve Cohen and the New York Mets as the heavy favorites to land him, especially with both sides motivated to get a megadeal done before a potential December 1 MLB lockout.

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Key takeaways