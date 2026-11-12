NY Yankees, Mets, Blue Jays reportedly eyeing former Yankee Jonathan Loaisiga

Former New York Yankees reliever Jonathan Loaisiga is drawing interest from the New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays, and Yankees following a strong 2026 campaign.

After eight years of trying to prove himself in the majors with the New York Yankees, right-hander Jonathan Loaisiga put together a breakout 2026 campaign with the Arizona Diamondbacks, a rebound that has reportedly drawn significant offseason interest from the New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays, and Yankees.

According to New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman, Loaisiga’s strong body of work in Arizona has turned him into a hot commodity on the relief market, with the Yankees, Mets, and Blue Jays all among the active suitors.

While the Yankees are also weighing other offseason targets—such as outfielders Seiya Suzuki, Tyrone Taylor, and Teoscar Hernandez—Heyman’s report has fueled anticipation around how the front office will reshape the roster this winter.

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With veteran slugger Giancarlo Stanton already confirmed by general manager Brian Cashman to be ready for spring training, New York must carefully map out how potential additions like Loaisiga will fit into its 2027 roster construction.

Yankees, Mets and Blue Jays are among many teams in on ex-Yankee reliever Jonathan Loaisiga, who had a big year in Arizona (2.42 ERA, 1.03 WHIP) — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 12, 2026

Loaisiga’s performance With the Diamondbacks: Highlights

After signing a minor league deal with Arizona in January 2026, Loaisiga stayed healthy across a career-high 67 appearances (67.0 innings), finishing 7–3 with a 2.42 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, two saves, and 10 holds.

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Powered by a 97.9 mph sinker (topping out at 99.5 mph) and a high-whiff changeup, Loaisiga issued just 13 walks all season (a 5.0% walk rate, ranking in the 96th percentile) while holding opposing hitters to a .231 average and a 3.5% barrel rate.

Loáisiga dominated down the stretch, posting a 0.51 ERA with an 11-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio over a 16-game stretch, highlighted by two scoreless innings against his former Yankees club and a clutch ninth-inning save against Colorado to keep Arizona’s postseason hopes alive.

Key takeaways

Jonathan Loaisiga reportedly drew significant offseason interest from the New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays, and Yankees.

from the New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays, and Yankees. Brian Cashman confirmed Giancarlo Stanton will be ready for spring training with the Yankees.

will be ready for spring training with the Yankees. Jonathan Loaisiga finished 7–3 with a 2.42 ERA across 67 appearances for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

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