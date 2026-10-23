NY Yankees, pitching coach Matt Blake negotiating new contract: Report

As the New York Yankees begin evaluating their coaching staff for next season, pitching coach Matt Blake has reportedly emerged as a top priority for retention.

Amid anticipation surrounding off-season roster and staff decisions for the New York Yankees, clarity is beginning to emerge regarding the coaching staff. Highly regarded pitching coach Matt Blake has surfaced as a top priority for the organization as it enters a pivotal winter in the Bronx.

According to The New York Post‘s Joel Sherman, the Yankees and Blake are actively negotiating a contract extension to keep him in New York. Securing Blake provides crucial stability for manager Aaron Boone, as the master strategist has served as a cornerstone of the franchise’s coaching staff over the past several seasons.

With major roster decisions looming—including the uncertain future of Jazz Chisholm Jr. and ongoing trade chatter surrounding targets like Ryan McMahon—the front office is expected to begin formalizing key organizational moves over the next couple of weeks.

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The negotiations come shortly after Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner addressed reporters regarding organizational accountability following a disappointing end to the 2026 season. While Steinbrenner publicly shielded Boone and general manager Brian Cashman from primary blame, the fan base now eagerly awaits off-season transactions to see who will be lining up in pinstripes for 2027.

Matt Blake of the New York Yankees celebrates.

Blake’s tenure with the Yankees so far

Since his hiring in 2020, Blake has fundamentally transformed the organization’s pitching philosophy. Moving the team away from traditional coaching paradigms toward a modern, data-driven approach, he implemented pitch-design analytics, biomechanical tracking, and bespoke game planning. That emphasis on individual player optimization has consistently yielded one of the premier pitching staffs in the MLB.

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Blake’s defining hallmark has been his uncanny ability to maximize talent across every tier of the pitching staff. Under his guidance, ace Gerrit Cole captured an AL Cy Young Award, while homegrown prospects steadily developed into reliable rotation fixtures. Simultaneously, Blake built a reputation as MLB’s premier “reclamation architect,” converting unheralded or struggling relievers—such as Clay Holmes and Michael King—into elite high-leverage bullpen weapons.

Beyond individual player turnarounds, Blake’s arrival elevated the functional baseline and overall depth of the Yankees’ pitching infrastructure year after year. By continuously optimizing pitch mixes and refining mechanical delivery tailored to each arm’s unique profile, his staffs regularly finished near the top of the majors in ERA, strikeout rate, and opponent soft-contact percentage.

Key takeaways

Matt Blake is actively negotiating a contract extension with the New York Yankees.

is actively negotiating a contract extension with the New York Yankees. Hal Steinbrenner publicly shielded Aaron Boone and Brian Cashman from primary blame.

publicly shielded Aaron Boone and Brian Cashman from primary blame. Pitching coach Matt Blake fundamentally transformed the Yankees’ pitching philosophy since 2020.

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