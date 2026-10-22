NY Yankees subtly reveal Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s future with Luis Garcia’s position change

Aaron Boone and the New York Yankees may have given away their plans on Jazz Chisholm Jr. as they revealed the plan for Luis Garcia next season.

Heading into the MLB offseason, Jazz Chisholm Jr. headlines the list of New York Yankees set to become free agents in 2027. Thus, Aaron Boone and the front office face a big decision about the two-time All-Star’s future in The Bronx. Though nothing is confirmed and every option remains on the table, Boone’s latest admission about Luis Garcia may be very telling on what would happen to Chisholm Jr.

Garcia has proved to be a great addition to the lineup since the Yankees acquired him from the Washington Nationals before the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline. Having played a big role at first base, Garcia could be in line for an increased workload, and Boone didn’t hesitate to discuss that possibility.

“Aaron Boone says it’s possible Luis Garcia Jr. gets some run at second base next year, and he didn’t rule out third base as an option either,” as reported by Talkin’ Yanks on X.

Advertisement

Chisholm Jr. may be out of a roster spot

Garcia’s potential position change begs the question: what would happen to Chisholm Jr. in that scenario? One can only assume, as a report predicts Chisholm will leave the Yankees, that the Pinstripers are planning for a tomorrow in which Jazz no longer dons the pinstriped uniform.

Luis Garcia Jr. #26 of the New York Yankees.

In more ways than one, the 2026 MLB season left the writing on the wall. For Chris Kirschner of The Athletic, the fact that the Yankees benched Chisholm Jr. in an elimination game in the American League Division Series (ALDS) might be reason enough for fans to look no further. The die seems cast.

Advertisement

Moreover, Boone and Chisholm Jr. had their fair share of tense moments throughout the season, and it might have been one too many.

Boone on Chisholm’s lollipop moment

Addressing the culture inside the Yankees’ clubhouse, Boone was asked about a past incident involving Jazz, when he rushed onto the field still chewing on a lollipop. That was back in June, but Boone was still vivid in his recollection of the incident in October, just as he had been when it happened.

“Yeah, it bothered me. That was one of those things that I called out from this set that bothered me. I’ve also said that nothing is perfect, but as a whole, we had a lot of the right ingredients,” Boone admitted during his end-of-season press conference, via Talkin’ Yanks. “Doesn’t mean we didn’t have individual things pop up, doesn’t mean it’s a perfect room by any means. When those things do come up, I try to address them.”

Advertisement

Boone avoids throwing shade at Chisholm Jr.

Even though it appears plain to see that the relationship between New York and Chisholm Jr. is entering its final hours, Boone steered clear of adding insult to injury.

“That’s not leadership. That’s me giving red meat to people that want to be upset with somebody,” Boone said, according to MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch, explaining why he chooses not to publicly call out players.

There were several times throughout the 2026 season when Boone could’ve thrown Jazz and other players into the fans’ line of fire, but he chose not to. As Chisholm Jr. enters a crucial stage in his career and may soon face endless, tiring negotiations to establish his value to a new team in free agency, Boone made sure not to throw dirt on him. He may not write a letter of recommendation, but Boone won’t cross that line, either.

Advertisement

Key takeaways