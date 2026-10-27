Which Milwaukee Brewers players will be free agents in 2027?

With their focus firmly set on the World Series, the Milwaukee Brewers could see several new faces on their roster heading into the 2027 season.

The Milwaukee Brewers’ outstanding 2026 MLB season has earned them a spot among the two teams competing for the World Series title. Regardless of how the series unfolds, the franchise’s future heading into next season could largely depend on which players stay and which ones move on.

According to Spotrac, four players are initially set to hit free agency next season. They are Brandon Woodruff, JoJo Romero, Jake Bauers and Lance McCullers Jr. Gary Sanchez and Dustin May, meanwhile, could face the same fate if either they or the Brewers decide not to exercise their mutual options for next season.

The front office will need to double down on its efforts to build a competitive roster for next season, especially considering the significant role Brandon Woodruff has played throughout this campaign. Can Pat Murphy’s team replicate its success next year?

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What is the current situation with Antonio Senzatela and William Contreras?

Antonio Senzatela and William Contreras both have team-friendly setups that make hitting open free agency unlikely this winter. Senzatela is wrapping up the final year of his 5-year, $50.5 million contract, but it includes a 2027 club option; if his team declines that option, he’ll become an unrestricted free agent, but if exercised, he stays put for another season.

William Contreras #24 of the Milwaukee Brewers looks on prior to game.

Meanwhile, Contreras signed a one-year, $9.4 million deal for 2026 that comes with a $14.5 million club option for 2027. Since both players have their immediate futures tied to team options, neither is guaranteed to hit free agency just yet unless their clubs decide to pass on keeping them.

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Building around Chourio

The Brewers have their absolute franchise cornerstone locked down for the long haul in Jackson Chourio, who signed that historic 8-year, $82 million extension (running through 2031 with club options for 2032–2033). Coming off a monster 2026 campaign where he slashed .291 with a career-high 25 home runs, 152 hits, and over 20 stolen bases despite a brief early-season IL stint, he’s proven he can carry a lineup.

Heading into 2027, the front office needs to build around his elite power-speed profile by surrounding him with high-OBP table setters to maximize his RBI opportunities, securing a reliable middle-of-the-order power partner (especially with key veteran contracts up in the air), and reinforcing their rotation so his prime isn’t wasted carrying the offense solo.

Jackson Chourio #11 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays.

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Key takeaways