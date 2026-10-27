Pat Murphy remains cautious despite Brewers’ 3–0 lead over Rays in the World Series

The Milwaukee Brewers hold a 3–0 lead over the Tampa Bay Rays in the World Series, but Pat Murphy insists that nothing is guaranteed just yet.

The Milwaukee Brewers delivered a dominant performance against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, taking a commanding 3–0 lead in the World Series. Despite their comfortable advantage and being just one win away from claiming the title, Pat Murphy remains cautious about what lies ahead.

“This is a best-of-seven series. So, it looks like we’re in the driver’s seat, but that doesn’t, you know, it’s baseball. Anything can happen,” Murphy said during his press conference. “But I like the way we battle.”

The 10–1 victory in Game 3 is a clear testament to this team’s dominance and its impressive unbeaten run. While nothing has been decided just yet, the Brewers are in an outstanding position to be crowned champions of the season.

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“I mean, the guys play hard. You know, it’s evident the guys play hard. They just, you know, they don’t give in. And they make every pitch count, and that’s what it takes to win,” Murphy also added, via FOX Sports. “And that’s the same thing that Tampa did all year, you know. That team is very, very capable.”

Despite being up 3-0, @Brewers Manager Pat Murphy knows the Rays will continue to battle. https://t.co/7RhYkqUvPN — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 27, 2026

The Rays on the ropes

The Brewers absolutely dominated Game 3, fueled by an unbelievable 8-run, two-out rally in the 5th inning where their lineup piled on eight consecutive hits. They racked up 16 total hits on the night while holding the Rays to just four.

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The absolute star of the game was Jackson Chourio, who went an explosive 4-for-5 at the plate with two runs scored, an RBI double, and a stolen base, setting the tempo for the entire offense. Special credit also goes to starter Robert Gasser, who delivered a masterpiece on the mound, tossing six shutout innings while giving up just one hit and facing the minimum number of batters.

Cooper Pratt #12, Luis Lara #18, Brice Turang #2, and Jackson Chourio #11 of the Milwaukee Brewers.

Do or die

Game 4 goes down tonight, Tuesday, October 27, at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. If the Rays manage to pull off a win and extend the series, Game 5 will be played right back at Tropicana Field tomorrow night, Wednesday, October 28.

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Key takeaways