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Harrison Butker receives wake-up call as Andy Reid addresses next step with Chiefs K

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs need Harrison Butker to turn up his game as the kicker is off to an inconsistent start to the 2026 NFL season.

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker greeting fans.
© Jamie Squire/Getty ImagesChiefs kicker Harrison Butker greeting fans.

Harrison Butker has been an instrumental member of the Kansas City Chiefs in their three Super Bowl wins under Andy Reid. But seven weeks into the 2026 NFL season, the kicker’s struggles have become a sign of concern at Arrowhead.

Butker had another off night on Sunday, missing two field goals as the Chiefs suffered a 20-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Reid made sure to back his player after the game, but not without admitting that Butker needs to turn up his game fast.

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Listen, he’s been one of the most consistent kickers in football,” Reid said. “He’s off a bit. So, we’ve got to fix that.”

Harrison Butker’s struggles in Chiefs loss to Seahawks

Butker got off to a rough start in Seattle by missing a 58-yard field goal in the second quarter, shortly after an interception from cornerback Nohl Williams. With less than a minute left in the first half, a successful kick would’ve seen the Chiefs cut the deficit to 3-10 before the break.

To be fair, it was a long distance, but it’s also true that Butker was capable of making those kinds of kicks more than once. As a matter of fact, he hit a 69-yard field goal in a preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in August.

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His second kick against the Seahawks did go in, converting a 50-yard field goal in the third quarter with the Chiefs trailing 0-13. However, Butker then failed to bring the Chiefs closer at a crucial moment in the game.

A 45-yard field goal would’ve put Kansas City just seven points away from Seattle with more than eight minutes left in the fourth quarter, but Butker’s kick went wide right. The Seahawks scored a touchdown in the following possession, and the Chiefs eventually lost the ball on downs for the final score of 20-3.

Butker’s numbers in 2026

Butker has made 11 of 16 field goal attempts this season (68.8%), with his longest kick being 50 yards. At 31, this apparent sign of decline is starting to worry Chiefs Kingdom, though he remains under contract through 2028. Only time will tell us if Reid and the Chiefs coaching staff find a way to help him bounce back.

Key takeaways

  • Harrison Butker missed two field goals in the Kansas City Chiefs’ 20-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7.
  • Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid stated the team must fix Harrison Butker’s struggles.
  • Harrison Butker has successfully made just 11 of 16 field goal attempts this season.
Martín O’Donnell
Martín O’Donnell
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